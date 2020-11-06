OOLTEWAH — An era came to an end Friday night at Larry Henry Stadium.
Sullivan South (8-3) fell to East Hamilton 56-20 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, closing the book on the Rebels’ football program after 41 years.
“Coach Hilton has done a phenomenal job with these kids and they always come ready to play,” said Sam Haynie, filling in for the absent Justin Hilton, who didn’t make the trip because of illness.
Mr. Football finalist Haynes Eller finished 24-for-29 passing for 381 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score for the Hurricanes (8-3). Receiver Kaunyae Burgans caught 14 of Eller’s passes for 229 yards and three TDs.
Juandrick Bullard rushed 113 yards and two scores on 16 carries for East Hamilton, which racked up 605 yards of total offense and 29 first downs.
The Hurricanes moved on to a second-round showdown with defending state champion Elizabethton next week at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight and they have a really good offense,” Haynie said. “Haynes Eller is a great quarterback and they have some really good receivers.
“I hate to see it end like this for us, but we got beat by a good football team tonight.”
The Rebels answered a quick East Hamilton score when Damien McClain raced into the end zone. However, the Hurricanes again struck quickly. Bullard scored five plays after the ‘Canes were fortunate to get an onside kick, and the Rebels could never catch up.
Junior quarterback Ethan Bergeron hit on 9 of 13 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, to Lance Pollock, on South’s last play from scrimmage. Bergeron also ran for a score.
The Rebels had a tough night on offense, gaining 235 yards and recording 12 first downs. Senior Eli Jennings, who played hurt for a portion of the season, finished out his night with six rushes for 33 yards.
“It’s very hard to see it come to an end because all the coaches and players worked their butts off this season,” Jennings said. “We came out early and gave them the points they needed. They’re very quick, elusive, and they were the best blocking team we’ve seen all year.
“The players, coaches and community is one big family. Everyone supports everyone and we stick together through thick and thin. It doesn’t get much better than that and it’s sad to see it come to an end.”
“These seniors have been Coach Hilton’s for four years and those are his kids,” Haynie said. “I told them before the football season started that this program has averaged seven wins from the very beginning in 1980, which is pretty unbelievable. They put themselves up there.”
The night was bittersweet for former Rebels great Haynie and all of the South players to come through the program in the past four decades. South, Central and North will consolidate next year to form West Ridge.
“To put it all in perspective, it’s the consistency of putting out phenomenal young men, being competitive year and year now,” Haynie said.
“From 1980 when we first played to November 6, 2020, we’ve had thousands show up and represent what’s on the uniform. I’m proud to be a part of it.”