East Tennessee State has moved into first place in the Southern Conference men’s basketball standings. Now the real work begins for the Bucs in the form of trying to stay there.
ETSU (10-5, 6-1) passed its first test with a rousing 112-84 victory over a dangerous Citadel team on Saturday. A trip to Wofford is next.
The Bucs and Terriers meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Arena in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“This is a big-boy game coming up,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “I look for it to be super physical. We’ve played a couple of games with them that have been in the 40s. It’s a physical brand of basketball. It’ll be a physical game.
“I told our guys if they’re not willing to get hit, if they’re not willing to have their arms raked, then this isn’t the game.”
Wofford (10-5, 7-2), which was in first place in the league before a surprising loss to The Citadel, is led by senior guard Storm Murphy, the conference’s second-leading scorer at 19.1 points per game. Murphy is fifth in the league in assists and the top free throw shooter at 88.1%.
Despite having the league’s best free-throw shooter, Wofford still has been vulnerable at the foul line. The Terriers rank seventh in the SoCon at 68.8%, a notch ahead of ETSU.
Tray Hollowell adds 12.8 points a game for the Terriers.
Ledarrius Brewer is the Bucs’ top scorer at 17.0 points per game. Damari Monsanto is getting 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds and has been in double figures for rebounding in three of the past four games.
David Sloan is averaging 10.6 points.
ETSU’s Ty Brewer has raised his average to 9.8 thanks to an 18-point effort against The Citadel. More important than his point total was the way he did it, however. As the Bucs began to pull away, Brewer threw down three dunks that got the limited crowd in Freedom Hall excited.
The last one, a windmill, even had the ETSU players jumping in the air.
“When you get a running start and you’re a good leaper, I would hope you would be able to do something in the air that most of us can’t,” Shay said. “It was crazy. It was a good show. I was just happy that our guys were having fun. They deserved to have some fun down the stretch.”
After Monday night’s game, ETSU goes at Mercer on Wednesday and then returns home to face Chattanooga on Saturday.