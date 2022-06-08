No. 1 overall seed Tennessee and No. 4 Virginia Tech have their schedules for the NCAA super regionals.
The Vols (56-7) and Notre Dame (38-14) will face off at Knoxville’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. A third game will follow if necessary Sunday at a time to be determined.
The Hokies (44-12) will host Oklahoma (40-21) at English Field in Blacksburg on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at noon, with a third game Sunday if necessary.
The other super regionals that will determine which teams reach the College World Series are:
• Connecticut (49-14) at No. 2 seed Stanford (45-15)
• Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)
• Louisville (41-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)
• Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)
• Mississippi (35-22) at Southern Mississippi (47-17)
• Arkansas (41-19) at North Carolina (42-20).