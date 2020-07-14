“One Hot Night” set the standard by which the NASCAR All-Star Race is judged.
Wednesday’s All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be the first held on a short track, so it’s time to look back at the 1992 event, which was unique in its own right.
Charlotte Motor Speedway announced the event would be run under the lights, making it NASCAR’s first night race on a superspeedway.
There were questions because it was the first time a sports venue that large was lighted. The questions, however, soon turned into excitement and the race didn’t disappoint. And the outcome was settled by racing royalty.
With one lap to go, Dale Earnhardt held the lead with Kyle Petty and Davey Allison close behind. On the final lap, Petty dove to the inside on the backstretch going for the lead.
Earnhardt pulled his black No. 3 down a lane in an attempt to block Petty’s No. 42 Pontiac. As the two cars entered turn 3, Petty tapped the left corner of Earnhardt’s car, sending it into a spin.
He and Allison in the No. 28 Ford sped past Earnhardt. Allison then made an attempt to pass on the inside as the two cars raced toward the finish line.
Allison pulled ahead and the two cars touched. The contact sent Allison across the finish line first but he slammed into the wall, driver’s side first.
Allison, who became the first driver to win back-to-back All-Star Races, was transported to the hospital after taking the checkered flag.
Five years earlier, Earnhardt made his famous “Pass in the Grass,” which actually wasn’t a pass at all.
Coming off turn 4, Bill Elliott’s No. 9 Ford bumped Earnhardt’s Chevrolet, sending it into the infield grass. Earnhardt maintained control of the car and stayed ahead of Elliott in a move that ABC’s Keith Jackson, the same announcer of college football fame, described as incredible.
Earnhardt went on to win the event then known as The Winston, and Elliott tried to spin him out after the race.
The 1989 All-Star Race turned Darrell Waltrip into a fan favorite after he was spun by Rusty Wallace heading to the white flag. Wallace scored the victory, while the drivers’ teams brawled on pit road after the race.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened the 2000s by being the first rookie to win the All-Star Race. He had fresh tires and rocketed past Dale Jarrett for the lead.
Another classic finish came in 2002 when Ryan Newman held off Earnhardt Jr. to become the second rookie winner. Newman maintained control of his car despite Earnhardt getting into the back of him coming off turn 2.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson holds the record with four All-Star wins. Jeff Gordon and the late Dale Earnhardt each won three, and Mark Martin, Terry Labonte and Allison had two wins.
Kevin Harvick, who won in 2007 and 2018, is the only other active driver with multiple wins.