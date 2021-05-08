GRAY — The first three batters to come to the plate for Daniel Boone drew walks in Friday's District 1-AAA baseball tournament opening-round game with David Crockett.
Following an out for the Trailblazers, Cole Bishop set the tone for the game by smacking a grand slam over the left-center field fence.
Boone's Cole Bishop had a grand slam, a double & 5 RBIs in the Blazers ⚾ win over Crockett Friday.
Bishop's shot was just the beginning for Boone in a 10-0 win in front of a packed house at Clarence Mabe Field.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Bishop finished 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs.
He said the game was some redemption for his team that dropped a 2-1 decision to Crockett last month.
“Going into this game we knew all the odds were against us. We just had to come out and play our game and we did,” Bishop said. “We owed them one because they stole one from us and they know they stole one from us and we owed one back to them.”
With the win, Daniel Boone (18-10) advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round of the double-elimination tournament. The Blazers will play at top-seed Science Hill at noon.
JUMP START
In Friday’s win, the Trailblazers scored seven runs on four walks and two Crockett errors to take a seven-run lead in the opening frame alone.
“That was a huge way to start the game for us,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “We had talked about that for the last couple of days. About jumping on them early and getting them down and not letting them get back up off the deck. And that’s exactly what we did.”
PLENTY OF HELP
Daniel Boone scored 7 runs in the 1st inning and went on to win 10-0 over David Crockett Friday in the 1st round of District 1-AAA ⚾tournament. Boone coach Scott Hagy talks about the big 1st inning and the 1-hit pitching performance of senior Gaven Jones.
The Trailblazers scored their 10 runs on just seven hits in the contest.
Boone also took advantage of five walks, four in the first inning onslaught, and seven Pioneer errors.
Daniel Boone sent 11 batters to plate in the first and batted around again in the second inning when the Blazers scored three more runs.
STRONG ON THE MOUND
In addition to an aggressive attack at the plate, Boone got solid pitching from senior Gaven Jones.
Jones threw the complete five innings, holding Crockett (13-13) scoreless and allowing only one hit.
The Trailblazers Dak Stout broke up Jones’ no-hit bid with a single in the second inning.
Jones (5-3) struck out seven and gave up no walks in the outing.
“Gaven’s done that all year long,” Hagy said of Jones’ mound performance. “He’s pitched very well for us. We know that when he’s on the mound we’ve got a chance and that’s all we can ask for.”
Crockett did get two more base runners thanks to Boone errors in the third and fourth innings. But neither runner advanced past first base.
TOUGH ENDING
The loss ended the season for the Pioneers.
It was a tough way to finish the year for Crockett’s six seniors and coach Spencer Street.
“They came up to varsity my first year at (Crockett). So obviously the relationship is a little different with this bunch. And they’re just such a good group of kids.
“I’m just thankful I got to be a small part of it. They made our program better. They made our coaches better and they will be sorely missed.”