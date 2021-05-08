GRAY — The first three batters to come to the plate for Daniel Boone drew walks in Friday’s District 1-AAA baseball tournament opening-round game with David Crockett.
Following an out, senior Cole Bishop stepped up and set the tone for the game by smacking a grand slam over the left-center field fence.
Bishop’s shot was just the beginning for Boone in a 10-0, five-inning win in front of a packed house at Clarence Mabe Field.
Bishop finished 2-for-3 and had five RBIs.
He said the game was some redemption for his team that dropped a 2-1 decision to Crockett last month.
Boone's Cole Bishop had a grand slam, a double & 5 RBIs in the Blazers ⚾ win over Crockett Friday. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/sdHR0Y4FCa— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 8, 2021
“Going into this game, we knew all the odds were against us. We just had to come out and play our game and we did,” Bishop said. “We owed them one because they stole one from us and they know they stole one from us and we owed one back to them.”
The Trailblazers (18-10) advanced to the semifinal round of the double-elimination tournament. They will play at top-seeded Science Hill on Saturday at noon.
JUMP START
The Trailblazers scored seven runs on four walks and two Crockett errors to take a seven-run lead in the opening frame.
Daniel Boone scored 7 runs in the 1st inning and went on to win 10-0 over David Crockett Friday in the 1st round of District 1-AAA ⚾tournament. Boone coach Scott Hagy talks about the big 1st inning and the 1-hit pitching performance of senior Gaven Jones. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/ThVVNlH6Xm— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 8, 2021
“That was a huge way to start the game for us,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “We had talked about that for the last couple of days. About jumping on them early and getting them down and not letting them get back up off the deck. And that’s exactly what we did.”
PLENTY OF HELP
The Trailblazers’ 10 runs came on just seven hits. They took advantage of five walks, four in the first-inning onslaught, and seven Pioneers errors.
Boone sent 11 batters to the plate in the first and batted around again in the second when it scored three more runs.
STRONG ON THE MOUND
Boone got solid pitching from senior Gaven Jones, who threw the full five innings and held Crockett (13-13) scoreless while allowing only one hit. Dak Stout broke up his no-hit bid with a single in the second inning.
Jones (5-3) struck out seven and walked none.
“Gaven’s done that all year long,” Hagy said. “He’s pitched very well for us. We know that when he’s on the mound we’ve got a chance and that’s all we can ask for.”
Crockett got two runners on base thanks to Boone errors in the third and fourth innings, but neither advanced past first base.
TOUGH ENDING
The season-ending loss was at tough way to go out for Crockett’s six seniors and coach Spencer Street.
“They came up to varsity my first year at (Crockett), so obviously the relationship is a little different with this bunch,” Street said. “And they’re just such a good group of kids.
“I’m just thankful I got to be a small part of it. They made our program better. They made our coaches better and they will be sorely missed.”