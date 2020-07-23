JOHNSON CITY — The first game in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League's Eastern Division best-of-three finals was suspended Thursday evening following a downpour at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The A-Town Falcons (Abingdon) and Vikings (Tennessee High) are tied at 3 in the top of the third inning. The visiting Vikings have Wednesday’s pitching hero Brayden Blevins at bat with Evan Mutter on first base and no outs.
Action will resume on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. The second game will follow.
The winner will advance to next week’s championship series against the Western Division champion Sevier County Cavaliers.