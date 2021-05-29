KINGSPORT — Fireworks extravaganzas, theme nights and more will greet fans who come out to watch the Kingsport Axmen’s inaugural season at Hunter Wright Stadium.
On Thursday, Opening Night, as they walk through the gate the first 2,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule, a giveaway presented by the Tennessee Lottery. Opening Night is also the first of the season’s five Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light.
The team will hold five postgame fireworks extravaganzas, presented by Ingles, starting with the game on June 4. The others are scheduled for games on June 19, July 4, July 17 and Aug. 7.
On July 18, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Kingsport Axmen team photograph, a giveaway presented by Chantz Scott Kia.
Sandlot Night will make its Axmen debut on July 31. Chauncey Leopardi, the actor who played Squints in the 1993 movie “The Sandlot,” will be take part in a meet-and-greet with fans and sign autographs.
The team is bringing back Dollar Monday and Dollar Tuesdays, All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday and Thirsty Thursdays. For Monday and Tuesday home games, fans may enjoy $1 hot dogs, chips, popcorn and select beers.
On June 30, the Axmen will hold their lone All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday of the season. After purchasing this option for $15, fan can enjoy a classic ballpark food buffet for two hours.
At every Thursday home game, fans will be allowed to partake in Thirsty Thursday specials that include $1, $2 or $3 beer specials and $1 Pepsi products.
The Axmen will make their debut Thursday when the Bluefield Ridge Runners visit Hunter Wright Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.