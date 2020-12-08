KNOXVILLE — After repeated delays, the 12th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team will open the season Tuesday when Colorado visits Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols’ first four games of the season were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a 13-day delay to the first tipoff. The pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season in March, meaning that 276 days will have passed since Rick Barnes’ squad has taken the court for a game.
Barnes said Monday that his team is behind because of all the delays and interruptions, noting that the Vols have “had a chance to go up and down the floor three times in two weeks."
"I do think the older guys can handle it, more so than the younger guys,” Barnes said during a videoconference. "Our younger guys, the stops and starts have definitely affected them more in terms of their recall and being able to understand what we're doing.
"Overall, I've got to think that these guys, I know they're excited about playing. … (Tuesday) will be the first time that we've had our whole team together on the same bench."
The 66-year-old Barnes had a bout with COVID-19 last month. He was in isolation from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1.
"There wasn't a day that I had it that I didn't feel like I could go to work. I could've gone to work,” Barnes noted. “I thought it progressively got worse for me around the sixth and seventh days.
"It probably took me 12 days before I felt really good,” he added, "and I don't think at any point in time I lost my sense of smell or taste, but I did lose my appetite."
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., less than 72 hours after the schools announced the addition to the schedule. The game against the Buffaloes (2-0) will be shown on SEC Network+, an online platform available through WatchESPN and on any mobile device with the ESPN App.
The schools agreed to a three-game series, Barnes said. The Vols will play in Boulder in the 2021-22 season and the teams will meet in a neutral-site game in Nashville the following season. UT will receive 100% of the proceeds from the third meeting.
"They're going to come in here (Tuesday), and we've got about 3,500 people in the stands. I know when we go out there next year it will be sold out,” Barnes said. "So instead of exchanging money, we decided we would make a neutral game out of it and go to Nashville."