WISE — Aware of the day-to-day nature of college sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia-Wise basketball teams nevertheless are plowing forward for the upcoming season.
The 22-game season for the South Atlantic Conference men’s and women’s programs features 20 league contests and two nonconference games. The season for both is scheduled to tip off on Nov. 24 at Tusculum, with the first home games slated for Nov. 28 against Coker at the Prior Convocation Center.
After both teams suffered injury after injury last season, women’s coach Jamie Cluesman and men’s coach Blake Mellinger are excited to enter the new campaign with a full complement of players on their rosters.
That will definitely help Cluesman’s Cavaliers with their preferred transition type of play.
“We definitely like to play fast. That’s what we’re best at,” she said.
CLUESMAN’S CAVALIERS
The women’s roster is filled with plenty of youth but also experience after a lot of young players were pressed into service last season.
Leading that crop is sophomore Caitlyn Ross, a SAC all-freshman team and second-team All-SAC selection last year after averaging 13.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Ross’ assists average was 11th in the country in NCAA Division II.
“She’s a true leader and a true competitor,” Cluesman said.
Also back is fellow sophomore Nia Vanzant, another SAC all-freshman pick who averaged 14.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.
Hanna Oliver brings senior leadership and Cluesman called her the Cavs’ best defender, which usually means Oliver is guarding the opposing team’s best player.
Among the other upperclassmen who will provide leadership on the floor is redshirt senior Kalee Johnson, a Happy Valley product who last year led the team as an 82% free-throw shooter and averaged 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. Senior Ada Stanley is back after missing eight games with an injury. She averaged 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.
Several others will play key roles and mix into a fast-paced attack.
Junior Mackenzie King is back after playing in only 13 games last year because of nagging injuries. She’s joined by returnees Leah Kestner, a sophomore from Chilhowie; senior Catrina Wood; junior Makayla Richards from Tennessee High; and junior Meg Crawford, a Sullivan Central product who transferred from Lees-McRae last year. Following a redshirt year, Crawford looks to be a big contributor.
Cluesman’s squad has five new faces: four freshmen and a transfer.
The freshmen are Peyton Sams out of Sullivan Central, Erin Egerbrecht, a Science Hill product, Aanyah Lambert and Shay Fox.
Former Oak Ridge standout Jamie Golden is redshirting this season after transferring from Queens in North Carolina.
MELLINGER’S CAVALIERS
Last season was a tough one for the UVA Wise men, but Mellinger’s players are healthy now and he expects that to translate to more wins.
“We have to stay healthy. That’s a big thing,” the coach said.
The Cavaliers return four starters. Among them is junior Cameron Whiteside, who led the SAC in scoring last year at 20.8 points per game. He was also fifth in the conference in rebounding with 7.4 per game.
Redshirt junior Briggs Parris, a 3-point ace, is back after averaging 13.9 points a game, along with part-time starters Kaeleb Carter and Izeah Parker.
Sophomore Drew Greene and redshirt sophomore Joseph Keenan are back on the court after dealing with injuries last season.
Entering the fray are “a lot of new faces,” Mellinger said.
“I think it’s a good mix of experience and newcomers,” he noted.
The Cavs added two junior-college transfers — Jeremiah Huff of Seminole State Community College and Tyler Lloyd of Fayetteville Tech — along with five freshmen.
Two of the freshmen, Ben Bryson and Ryan Johnson, already have impressed the coaching staff, and Wise Central grad Isaiah McAmis has shown potential, Mellinger said.
“We’ve got to get him adjusted to the speed of the game on offense and the physical play of the game on defense,” Mellinger said.
Terence Travers and Qualique Garner also are looking to contribute.