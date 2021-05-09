What an absolute whirlwind this last couple of weeks have been.
First off, the 41st Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays could not have gone off without help from all the volunteers, meet officials and coaches.
To you, I owe the biggest debt of gratitude.
Before this year, I personally had never even thought about meet directing. You all helped me in so many ways that it would take up both Sunday and Monday’s edition.
The other big factor is the title sponsor of the meet, Watauga Orthopaedics. It was a blessing to have those great people on board once again and have a tent that helped out so many athletes over the two-day period with injuries or tightness in their legs.
To you, I give another tip of my cap.
Some of the history of the meet came alive as Krista Ivester, Kevin Mitchell and Teddy Gaines made their return to present the most outstanding awards.
To the presenters that were able to come, I think it meant a lot to the kids to reconnect to the meet’s past and I thank you.
Even though it was quite windy at times this weekend on the oval, fans, parents and general spectators came out to see the kids compete. What makes track & field great is the variety of stuff that goes on at the meets from distance, to sprints, to jumping and throwing.
There is surely something that will tickle your fancy.
To the patrons, parents and general supporters of the sport that came out either one or both days, you get the biggest hat tip of all.
Of course, this meet is purely about the athletes and putting on the best show possible.
It was made a little harder this year being that Virginia athletes could not compete, but Northeast Tennessee was able to strut its stuff.
COWAN PUTS UP A PAIR
Sullivan South senior Madison Cowan closed out her outstanding career at the Relays with wins in the long jump and triple jump. She almost got the high jump but came up short.
She ends her fabulous high school career with seven career wins at the Relays, tied with Gate City’s Ashton Bishop for the second most all time.
Cowan won both the long and triple in three consecutive meets, which speaks much louder than any words that this writer will ever type.
Cowan also took home her second straight “Most Outstanding” award for the field events, putting her in elite company with Tazewell’s Starr Anderson and Lee High’s Ashley Honeycutt as the only three field athletes to win the award twice since it became permanent in 1990.
Cowan, a Tennessee Tech commit, is one of the area’s all-time best in the jumping events and will look to add to her trophy case come the end of the month.
CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR
Man, there were some meet records treading on thin ice.
On Friday, Daniel Boone’s 4x800 relay barely missed — by eight hundredths of a second — a record that has stood since 1981.
On Saturday, Tennessee High sophomore distance standout Zoe Arrington came agonizingly close to the meet record of 10:41.20 set by Dobyns-Bennett great Sasha Neglia in 2018.
Arrington braved the mighty wind gusts, blasting the opening mile in 5:15 and crossing the finish with a 10:41.33.
She missed it by .13 seconds.
That’s about the amount of time it takes to snap your fingers. It was that close.
Even though she came up short of the meet record, Arrington still took home the “Most Outstanding” award in her only event of the day.
Odds are that Arrington will be taking home many more awards in the near future, including ones from the Relays.
And maybe she can put her own stamp on one of the area’s biggest track meets one day.
FINAL THOUGHTS
I know I often type about the history of the area in terms of girls distance running and how strong it has been through the years.
A common thread has been that every single one of the greats from the early 1980s up through the present day have won at the Relays. The meet at one time was a rite of passage.
It’s a shame that not only the area’s best, but one of the country’s best has never competed in an individual event at this meet. However, that is the nature of distance running and with incredible highs often come injuries.
Northeast Tennessee’s distance torch may have been proverbially passed to Arrington in an indirect way on Saturday, and she will become the face of the area come next spring.
And there’s another one on the horizon in Tri-Cities Christian’s Maggie Bellamy.
As an eighth-grader, she won the 1,600 on Saturday. And she ran faster than Arrington did when she was the same age.