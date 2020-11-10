BLUFF CITY — The sixth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic basketball tournament is scheduled to be played Nov. 23-28 at Sullivan East high and middle schools.
The pool of boys teams in this year’s event, formerly known as the Triten Thanksgiving Classic, consists of Sullivan East, Volunteer, Sullivan Central, Unaka, Hampton, University High, Providence Academy, Science Hill, Bearden, KACHEA and Chuckey-Doak.
Girls teams playing are Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Johnson County, Unicoi County, Grainger, South Greene, Hampton, Unaka, Cloudland, VA Blaze and Carroll Team.
Tickets cost $7 each and will be sold at the door. A tournament pass for $25 also will be available at the door.
The Science Hill boys and the Sullivan Central girls are the defending champions.