Ferrell becomes first female head wrestling coach at Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. — Cassidy Ferrell is a trend setter, and that’s something she welcomes as the new head coach for the Virginia High wrestling program.
Ferrell, a former All-American wrestler at King, is the first female to head the wrestling program in Bearcats history.
Prep wrestling in Virginia is open to both boys and girls. The VHSL does not have exclusive female wrestling team championships, although there is a movement across the state to create them.
For now, however, Ferrell is happy for the opportunity to be the first female wrestling head coach for any high school program in far Southwest Virginia.
She’s the first to admit that the job comes with its challenges, but the 27-year-old is ready to meet them head-on.
“It’s just an awesome opportunity and I’m super excited about it,” Ferrell said at a press conference Thursday. “I just hope this gives other females the confidence and the courage to take that leap of faith and do the same.
“I’m just really excited as far as what I can build here.”
THE BEST CANDIDATE
The fact that Ferrell’s hiring is a historic one is not lost on Virginia High Athletic Director Brad Harper. However, her hiring was based simply on the fact that she was the best candidate for the position, Harper said.
“We interviewed several people and talked to a lot of people. And the best answer was right at our back door,” Harper said.
Ferrell comes to Virginia High as a wrestling coach after working as an assistant coach at Tennessee High last season and as an assistant at Richlands for two seasons prior to coaching at Tennessee High.
She now has the chance to develop her own program with the Bearcats.
“I’m super excited. I’m over the moon that the stars kind of aligned for this to happen,” Ferrell said.
The new coach knows she can play a major role in developing girls wrestling at the prep level in Virginia and she is open to that chance.
“This is a great opportunity not only for me, but just for women in general,” Ferrell said. “Just to show that anybody can do this. Even though it’s a predominantly male-dominated sport, that doesn’t mean that a female can’t take a head coaching role. Whether it’s at a middle school, a high school or college-level, wrestling is wrestling and if you’re experienced and you know what you’re doing, it’s going to show.
“I hope that me taking this role gives other people the confidence to do the same. Wrestling is wrestling and it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female or blue or purple or whatever.”
FERRELL’S HISTORY AND FUTURE
Ferrell, a Pennsylvania native, started wrestling at age 7 and continued in the sport through college.
She finished second in the girls national tournament for three years in a row.
Ferrell said she is confident in her coaching ability, but she feels having the ability to create relationships with her wrestlers is the biggest strength she brings to the program.
“Obviously, I want kids to win state medals, be a state finalist or a state champ. I would love to win the district eventually, and all those things are fun and well and good,” Ferrell said. “But at the end of the day that’s not what’s most important to me. I’m definitely confident in my wrestling ability and coaching technique and all those things. But I think even more so than what I bring to the table is that I really want these kids to be decent human beings.”