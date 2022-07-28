Ferrell becomes first female head wrestling coach at Virginia High

New Virginia High wrestling coach Cassidy Ferrell listens to a question during Thursday's press conference announcing her historic hiring. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net

BRISTOL, Va. — Cassidy Ferrell is a trend setter, and that’s something she welcomes as the new head coach for the Virginia High wrestling program. 

Ferrell, a former All-American wrestler at King, is the first female to head the  wrestling program in Bearcats history.

