BRISTOL, Va. — It took 13 years for Allen Fennell to win another Tri-Cities Chapter PGA championship, and by the look on his face, it was worth the wait.
Fennell, a pro at Warriors Path, beat Bruce Bowen on the second hole of a sudden death playoff to capture the title Tuesday at The Virginian.
“I just keep going at it every day trying to improve here and there,” a smiling Fennell said.
Bowen, the pro at the Olde Farm, lost in a playoff for a second straight year. He fell in four holes last year to Chris Stacy.
“It’s all right,” Bowen said. “Last year I played a really good last day and I hung in there pretty good today. It was just wasn’t good enough. Allen played a little bit better and he deserves it.
“I always love getting with the guys. We have a good group around here and it was fun.”
Bowen made several tough par putts down the stretch just to force a playoff, but his putter let him down on the first extra hole. After hitting his approach to within 4 feet, he pulled what would have been the winning putt, and both players made par.
After Bowen missed his chance, Fennell won it with an 8-foot downhill birdie putt on the second hole.
“I was just trying to tickle it down and it had a good line,” Fennell said.
The two finished at 2-over-par 146 after two days. Fennell began the day a stroke back after shooting 74 at Glenrochie Country Club on Monday and had a 72 at The Virginian.
Bowen and Euggie Jones shared the first-round lead with 73s at Glenrochie. Bowen shot 73 again Tuesday.
“I felt like I played within myself,” Fennell said. “I didn’t get hurried and I didn’t get rushed. I played my game, which I’d been wanting to do a lot, and that’s tough. I stuck to my game plan.”
That game plan included trying to be as smooth as possible.
“Smooth swings from my driver on down, and I was able to do that,” he said.
How tough was trying to swing smooth after watching Bryson DeChambeau swinging out of his shoes all weekend while winning the U.S. Open?
“It’s tough after watching him bomb it,” Fennell said. “But I guess when you turn 50, you can’t do it like you did when you were 25 or 30, so I just tried to swing within myself and keep it in the fairway.”
Stacy finished third after a closing 72. Jones was fourth after finishing with a 78.
MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP
Also going on Tuesday at The Virginian was the culmination of the summer-long Tri-Cities Match Play Championship.
Tommy Miller of Banner Elk, North Carolina, beat Tory Davis 4 and 3 to claim the title in the championship division. Miller, a former Auburn golfer, got into the tournament when the entry restrictions were relaxed to fill the field.
Retired Dobyns-Bennett athletic director Cary Daniels beat Volunteer coach Mike Poe 1-up for the seniors division championship, and Tony Green topped Steve Love 2 and 1 for the super senior crown.