GREENEVILLE — Greeneville dominated the attack and took advantage of a number of uncharacteristic mistakes by Sullivan Central to claim the Region 1-AA volleyball championship Tuesday night.
Tournament MVP Nikkayla Stewart and Chloe Marsh knocked down 11 kills each in Greeneville's 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Lady Cougars.
Greeneville (25-5) will host Carter in TSSAA sectional play on Thursday. Central (20-6) must travel to Anderson County for its sectional match.
TAKING CHARGE
Greeneville took control early in the regional final.
“It’s a home match for them, playing in a regional championship game, so the environment was definitely in their favor early on and we just didn’t come ready to play,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “We were playing from behind, we made a lot of mistakes and we didn’t help ourselves out.
“I think we played a little too relaxed tonight and it put us behind early. We just weren’t able to play our kind of volleyball.”
Greeneville never surrendered the lead in the opening set, establishing the tone for the match.
Mistakes continued to plague Central at critical times in the second game. The Lady Cougars battled back from an early deficit and forged a tie four times down the stretch.
But Greeneville broke a 19-19 tie with four straight points, all off Central miscues: two missed returns, a double hit error and net violation.
Central got it back to 23-20, but a kill and a dink from Stewart locked down the second game.
Greeneville jumped on top 7-2 in the third, but Central continued to battle and pulled to within 20-19, on an ace from Taylor Wilson, and then to 21-20, on a Madi Harr kill.
That was as close as the Lady Cougars could get.
Greeneville finished off the set and the match with a 4-1 run.
The Lady Greene Devils' laser focus was a nice surprise for coach Erin Franklin.
“The girls came to play,” Franklin said. “We talked ahead of time about some fixes that we needed to make and what we needed to do and they did it. I mean, I didn’t expect that. They came to play and they did what they needed to do.”
Key to Greeneville's plan was keeping the ball away from Central’s Elaina Vaughan and Wilson as much as possible. The Lady Devils did that with an aggressive attack at the net and some carefully placed shots.
“We’ve got some strong hitters all the way around, but we knew what we had to do was keep them out of their system so they couldn’t hit the ball to (Vaughan) and (Wilson) in particular," Franklin noted. "So we tried to serve tough and keep them off balance, tip and that kind of stuff.
“Our blocking, I think, made the difference in the match tonight. And then we were able to get the ball to our hitters.”
Stewart, a senior, also finished with five blocks, and Marsh had a strong all-around game with 10 digs.
Wilson and Gracie Olinger led Central with seven kills each, and Cassadi Cotter added six..
ALL-TOURNAMENT SQUAD
Emma Renner and Jules Aiken joined Greeneville teammate Stewart on the all-tournament squad.
Wilson and Vaughan made the honorary team along with Sullivan South’s Olivia Delung and Seymour’s Lauren Patterson.