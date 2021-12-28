BRISTOL, Tenn. — What is a “Sandie?”
A sandie is like a miniature tornado that happens in the western United States when it is dry, dust starts to mount up and the wind picks up.
West Ridge’s boys basketball team ran into another form of Sandie in its opening game of the 38th Arby’s Classic against Amarillo, Texas.
The Sandies blasted out to a 11-point lead in the opening stanza and ground away the Wolves for a 76-58 victory.
“(Amarillo) has dudes. That’s what the kids are saying these days, right?” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “I thought we came out and we played hard for 32 minutes. We came hot and they came out hot.”
Amarillo hit 12 of its 14 shots out of the gate and shot 20-for-24 in the first half.
“Knocking down shots will wash away bad defense,” Amarillo coach Jason Pillion said. “We didn’t do some things very well defensively, but give (West Ridge) credit. They created some issues for us with the way they spread us out and shot the ball.
“We just shot the heck out of the basketball to start and that really helped us out.”
Villanova signee Brendan Hausen — one of the country’s best long-range shooters — led Amarillo with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
“(Hausen) is the real deal. Villanova doesn’t take guys that can’t play. He made four or five shots that I thought were impressive,” Dyer added.
Cade Hornecker, a 7-footer, finished with 16 points, Xa Landry-Britton scored 15 and 6-7 Damonze Woods — a stretch four man — had 13.
“You’re not going to shoot it like that if you don’t execute and get the ball to the right guy at the right time,” Pillion said.
West Ridge shot the ball well after the opening period, going 11-for-22 from long distance. Wade Witcher came off the bench to put up a game-high 22 points on 5-on-7 shooting from the outside.
Amarillo advanced to face Jonesboro, Arkansas, in the winner’s bracket Wednesday at 8 p.m. West Ridge plays Knox Catholic at noon.
Twin Springs 55, Tabernacle Baptist 50
After a slam dunk to cap the first half, Twin Springs’ Connor Lane found his confidence again.
The Titans got a game-high 24 points from Lane and 22 from sharpshooter Bradley Owens. Fifteen of Lane’s points came in the second half and helped propel his squad to its first Arby’s Classic win since 2004.
The last time Twin Springs won an Arby’s game, coach Ty Webb was in high school playing for the Titans.
“This is a huge confidence boost for our kids,” Webb said. “It means a lot to be the second team ever to come here and win a game in the Arby’s. It’s a great way top bounce back, considering the way we played on Monday.”
In a nip-and-tuck game, Twin Springs made its free throws down the stretch and got a couple of key turnovers to gain a two-possession lead.
“Connor’s confidence was looking a little shaky at the start of the game, but then he broke through,” Webb said. “I thought he really played great there towards the end of the first half.
“Bradley was hot again to start off like yesterday and that’s good because he really got us going.”
Leono Rolle led the Bahamas squad with 15 points.
Twin Springs moved on in the consolation bracket. The Titans play Friday at 11:30 a.m. against an opponent to be determined.
Jonesboro 61, Knox Catholic 53
The Golden Hurricanes were able to contain the Irish’s B.J. Edwards, a Tennessee signee, down the stretch to pull a big win and advance in the winners’ bracket.
Edwards, despite a frustrating game, finished with 16 points and Blue Cain added 11.
Jonesboro — the defending Arkansas 5A champion — got 16 points from Jesse Washington, and his final eight came in the fourth quarter when the Hurricanes needed him most. Isaac Harrell (15) and Amarion Wilson (10) also scored in double figures for Jonesboro.
The Irish dropped into a losers’ bracket matchup with West Ridge. They’ll play at noon on Wednesday.