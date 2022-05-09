GATE CITY — Gate City used strong hitting and solid pitching Monday to pick up a Mountain 7 District baseball win.
The Blue Devils (7-11, 5-6) pounded out 15 hits in a 12-7 victory over Lee High (6-12, 3-9) at the Scott County Sports Complex.
QUICK START
The Blue Devils picked up four runs in the first inning and scored in each of the first four frames. They put the game on ice in the fourth with a five-run explosion.
“We jumped out early and got some hits,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “I think we relaxed in the middle innings a little bit with our bats.
“For us that was huge to get that early lead and let our pitchers relax a little bit.”
Jon Little seemed to be relaxed and in control on the mound for the Blue Devils. The junior worked five innings and recorded 10 strikeouts, allowing three runs and three hits.
“My defense backed me up when I needed them the most,” said Little, who also tipped his cap to his offense.
“You have to rely on your defense and rely on your offense, too,” he said.
POWER AT THE PLATE
Five players had multiple hits for Gate City, led by Ryan Jessee. The senior recorded two hits and two RBIs and scored a run.
“It was big for us to get ahead early,” Jessee noted. “That helped us relax some and do what we needed to do.”
The Blue Devils got three hits and an RBI from Luke Bledsoe, and Brayden Cox, Eli McMurray and Brevan Spivey each had two hits. Cox drove in two runs and McMurray one.
MAKING IT INTERESTING
Lee High avoided a run-rule end to the game by scoring once in the top of the sixth and cutting Gate City's lead to 12-3.
The Generals added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but that was far as the comeback attempt went.
Caleb Leonard finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Matthew Rogers added two hits for the Generals.