BEN HUR — For the Union football team, the first two plays from scrimmage in Thursday’s Mountain 7 District against Lee High were exactly how Travis Turner drew them up.
Both went for long touchdowns and the big Stone Gap crew rolled past the Generals at Five Star Stadium, 56-8.
The Bears retain the Battle for the Bucke trophy, which has resided in Big Stone Gap since 2011, when the trophy game began.
The Bears moved to 13-0 all-time versus the Generals.
“We got off to a fast start,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “The offense did a really good job and I thought Bradley Bunch did a good job running the offense. It was a great team effort and I was tickled with the way we started.”
The Bears totaled 353 yards of offense on the evening as Zavier Lomax finished with four carries for 70 yards and two scores. Lomax scored on the first play for the Bears offense, gashing Lee for 49 yards and breaking four tackles along the way. His second touchdown was a 3-yard run, also in the first quarter.
“When your receivers and running backs are blocking for each other, it turns those 8- or 10-yard gains into 40- and 50-yard runs,” Turner said.
After Lee missed a fourth down conversion on its next possession, Peyton Honeycutt took the ball 41 yards to the house on the Bears’ second play.
Union had the ball for 19 seconds on offense and was already up two scores.
The Bears piled up 34 points in the opening quarter, with a Johnny Satterfield 3-yard score and a Malachi Jenkins 35-yard interception return.
“Malachi Jenkins is a senior leader for us in every phase of the game,” Turner said. “He’s putting the ball in the end zone on kickoffs and he stayed home on the trick play and that led to the pick-six.”
Union’s defense was stout, holding Lee to 71 yards, intercepting three passes, netting a safety late in the game and stopping the Generals twice on fourth down. The Generals did not get past the 50-yard line the entire night.
“Our kids did a great job swarming to the football,” Turner said. “When you’re scoring points on defense, you’ve got a chance to be really good.”
The lone score for Lee was a 75-yard kickoff return by Jace Perkins in the third quarter.
“There were no positives tonight,” first-year Lee head coach Joey Carroll said. “The only positive that’s going to come out of this game is what is going to happen tomorrow. Our guys are ready to go.
“I saw several opportunities for our guys to lay down and they didn’t.”
Union's Bunch went 4-for-5 through the air for 57 yards and two scores to Corbyn Jenkins. Backup signal caller Reyshawn Anderson got in the game and threw a touchdown as well to Jace Cochran in the third quarter.
The Bears will host Richlands next Friday at Bullitt Park while Lee High has another home game on Thursday against Eastside.