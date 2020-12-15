KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett used balance on the offensive end and was stingy on the defensive end Tuesday to earn a 92-69 nonconference boys basketball win over Sullivan East inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Indians had five players finish in double-figure scoring. Jahson Dennis led the Tribe with 18 points, including 14 in the first half when D-B set the tone for the game.
“The first half went by really quick,” Dennis said. “We got a lot of inside looks and that made it easy for me to get some baskets.”
Jack Browder scored 16 points, Brady Stump added 15, Malachi Hale finished with 14 and Jonavan Gillespie scored 12 for D-B.
The Patriots (7-5) kept things close in the opening quarter. But the Indians’ relentless defensive pressure and solid shooting in the transition game took their toll early.
”I was pleased with our guys’ effort,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “And they did a good job pressuring them defensively.”
The Tribe (8-2) outscored East 12-5 over the final four minutes of the opening frame to build 24-15 lead heading into the second quarter.
D-B maintained its pace in the second quarter by outscoring the Patriots 16-4 over the first five minutes to go up 40-19.
The Indians increased the lead to 47-23 by the halftime break and cruised in the second half.
Poore said taking control early helped stave off any second-half comeback effort by the Patriots.
”They’re a very capable basketball team and good teams find a way to chip away at you,” Poore said. “We were ahead of them in a game earlier in the season and they came back and made it close. We didn’t want that to happen tonight.”
The Patriots continued to battle in the second half and did chip away at the deficit, but still they could only get within 15 points late. Ethan Bradford, who finished with a game-high 23 points, connected on one of his five 3-point shots for the Patriots with 3:09 left to play to cut the Indians’ lead to 79-64.
The Indians held strong, however, and outscored East 13-3 over the last three minutes of the game.
”We battled back but we just couldn’t get a stop against them,” Patriots coach Dillon Faver said. “D-B just came and played tougher than we did and we didn’t respond to it.”
The Patriots also got 13 points from John Waldon and 10 more from Logan Murray.