East Tennessee State will be looking for a better start when it opens its Southern Conference football schedule Saturday at Samford.
The Bucs beat the Bulldogs 24-17 in the spring and Sanford scored easily on its first two drives before the ETSU defense got to work.
ETSU might not survive an early 14-0 deficit this time around, not with Samford averaging more than 40 points a game.
“We made some adjustments defensively in that first game,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “They took it on the first two possession and went right down the field. Hopefully we can adjust a little bit quicker. I’m sure they’ll have their answers for what we did and we’ve got our answers for what they did. Hopefully we can play a lot cleaner game.”
The teams have almost the same depth charts from the last meeting, Sanders noted, although Samford has one major difference. Quarterback Liam Welch sat on the bench in the spring and watched ETSU sack Chris Oladokun eight times. Welch is averaging 313 passing yards per game this season.
The 15th-ranked Bucs enter their league opener 3-0 for the first time since 1999. The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) slipped past Western Carolina 42-37 last week to open their SoCon schedule.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.
KEY TO THE GAME
Sanders said in a game expected to be tight, “hidden yardage” might be key.
“We’ve got to punt it well,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to catch punts. We’ve got to do a good job covering kickoffs and we’ve got to do a good job returning kickoffs. We need to win the field position game.
“And then, I think it’s going to be really, really critical this week for both teams, how we execute once we get done in the red zone. If they get in the red zone and score touchdowns every time and we kick field goals, they’ll probably win the game. If it’s the other way around, we’ll probably win the game.”
CHART TOPPER
As Quay Holmes continues his trek up the ETSU career rushing list, he’s also gaining more national recognition. Holmes’ 368 yards through three games is tops in FCS.
Holmes’ cohort, Jacob Saylors, is averaging 7.4 yards per carry, which would rank among the nation’s leaders if he had enough carries to qualify.
BETTER TO RECEIVE
While Samford’s passing game has put up the numbers, ETSU’s receivers have been making spectacular plays. Will Huzzie has at least as many one-handed catches as the number of games the Bucs have played. Tyler Riddell has shown the confidence in his receivers to throw it up and let them go get it, a trait not seen in the ETSU offense for a few years.
“I feel like our connection with the quarterbacks is so much better than in the past,” Huzzie said. “I feel like they’re actually trusting us in our routes because years before they used to hesitate a little bit. I feel like our receiving corps has a better bond with our quarterback now on and off the field. It’s helping us what our connection on passes.”
Huzzie and Georgia Southern transfer Malik Murray have combined for 19 of ETSU’s 39 receptions. They both come from Duluth, Georgia.
“With Malik coming in, that just added a new spark,” Huzzie said. “Malik’s real quick, got quick feet, and I feel like nobody can really guard him. He’s helping me out with my footwork. I think he’s one of the best receivers in the conference.”
Huzzie leads the team in receiving yards with 194 while Murray has two TD catches.
BOWDEN TO BE HONORED
Samford will officially name the field at Seibert Stadium as Bobby Bowden Field at halftime in honor of the Hall of Fame coach. Members of Bowden’s family, including his wife, Ann, will be on hand at the game for the dedication.
Bowden, who died in August, earned Little All-America honors while playing quarterback at Samford. He was the school’s head coach from 1959-62 and went 31-6 at his alma mater before moving on to West Virginia and Florida State.
SANDOS BACK
ETSU radio play-by-play man Jay Sandos will be back calling the action after missing two games while being quarantined with COVID-19.