COEBURN —Sometimes the key to winning a baseball game is to put the ball in play and make the other team make the plays.
Eastside had a difficult time making the plays Friday.
Chilhowie pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of seven Eastside errors and five walks to take a 16-9 win over the Spartans in the Region 1D championship game at Alumni Stadium.
The victory gave Chilhowie its first regional baseball championship since 2012.
The Warriors (12-3-1) will play on the road at Region 1C Auburn on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals.
OFF AND RUNNING
Chilhowie scored 12 runs in the first three innings on six hits and six Eastside errors.
“I thought it was really important for us to come over here and score a bunch of runs because I knew our pitching would need it,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said. “We got a comfortable lead there and relaxed there a little bit.
“I’m just glad we kept scoring after we had that early explosion. And that’s our game. That’s how we play baseball. We’re very aggressive on baserunning and we play small ball. I think good things happen when you do that.”
Kyle Plemmons did most of the damage for Chilhowie. He went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Daniel Hutton was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and scored a run for the Warriors, and Dillan Powers added a couple of hits.
BAD TIMING
Eastside (12-4) outhit Chilhowie 13-11 but struggled throughout the contest to overcome its early fielding mistakes.
“We knew it was going to be a slugfest. We knew and we weren’t running from that either,” Eastside coach Chris Clay said. “We knew it was going to fall squarely on our offensive shoulders to match swings with them. And we did.”
Despite a solid day at the plate, the Spartans’ errors messed up their hopes for a win.
“We had three innings that we had shots to get out of before it got messy and we didn’t,” Clay said. “They had the same situations and they were able to minimize the damage.”
After falling behind 12-3 in the third inning, Eastside chipped away at the Warriors’ lead. But the Spartans could not string enough hits and runs together to catch them on the scoreboard.
Blake Jones led the Eastside offense, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, and Isaiah Sexton finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored two runs.
Tanner Perry finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Will Stansberry was 2-for-5. Jaxsyn Collins also contributed to the Eastside offense with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
All things considered, Clay said it was a good year for his ballclub.
“That (region runner-up) trophy means you didn’t do enough to finish right now,” he said. “But over the course of years that trophy is going to mean, basically one of the best team’s in Eastside history, to date.”