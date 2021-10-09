WISE — Newberry controlled every aspect of Saturday’s game with Virginia-Wise.
The Wolves dominated from the opening kick to take a 37-14 South Atlantic Conference football victory at Carl Smith Stadium.
UVA Wise coach Dane Damron was not happy with Saturday’s loss — which came on the heels of back-to-back wins over SAC foes Carson-Newman and Lenoir-Rhyne — but said it’s all part of the growing process for his young Cavs (3-3, 2-2).
“When you’re trying to get this thing to where we want to get it, there’s going to be ups and downs,” Damron said. “A lot of times when you have success like we’ve had the last two weeks, kids don’t really know how to handle success, coaches don’t know how to handle success.
“And (Newberry) is a good football team. Let’s give them credit. That’s a good football team and they’re very talented.”
THE HARRIS SHOW
Dre Harris did most of the damage for the Wolves (4-1, 3-1). The redshirt senior quarterback completed 14 of 23 passes for 264 yards and four scores and ran for another 25 yards and a touchdown to help Newberry rack up 474 yards.
Mario Anderson powered Newberry’s ground game with 98 yards on 22 carries.
UVA Wise managed only 262 yards, most of it coming from quarterback Lendon Redwine. The Dobyns-Bennett alum completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The redshirt sophomore said playing in the SAC is a challenge every weekend.
“You have to show up to play. There’s no easy ones in this league. Even the bottom ones in the conference can go to any other conference and win,” Redwine said.
“This was a tough day. We came out flat. We just got to bounce back.”
SETTING THE TONE EARLY
Newberry wasted little time in setting the tone.
The Wolves went up 7-0 less than six minutes into the game when Harris connected with Coastal Carolina transfer Bryson Woodruff on a 26-yard pass play for the tandem’s first score of the day.
Harris and Woodruff connected again, this time for a 32-yard touchdown, with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter.
Just seconds into the second quarter, Harris threw his third TD pass, an 11-yarder to Cade Ruff.
The Cavaliers narrowed the margin to 20-7 on Redwine’s 10-yard touchdown throw to J’Quan Anderson.
Newberry pushed its lead to 23-7 on Avery Funderburk’s 39-yard field goal just seconds before halftime.
All of the second-half scoring came in the third quarter.
Harris threw for his fourth touchdown of the day, a 17-yard strike to Bobby Irby, and ran for a 6-yard TD.
A 5-yard touchdown pass from Redwine to Addison Ironside with 9:48 left in the period closed out the Cavs’ scoring.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in SAC action next Saturday. UVA Wise travels to Tusculum for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff and Newberry hosts Catawba.