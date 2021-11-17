JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team had no match for Georgia Tech’s size Wednesday night at Brooks Gym.
Led by the towering combo of Nerea Hermosa and Lorela Cubaj, the No. 18 Yellow Jackets captured a 65-42 win over the Lady Bucs.
Hermosa, a 6-foot-5 junior from Spain, scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and altered numerous shots on the defensive end. Cubaj, a 6-foot-4 senior from Italy, had 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
Georgia Tech (4-0), led by Nell Fortner — who coached the 2000 USA Basketball Team to the Olympic Gold Medal — is truly an international team with six of the 12 players on the roster from foreign countries.
Overall, the Lady Jackets outscored the Lady Bucs 22-8 in the paint and held a 48-30 rebounding advantage. ETSU struggled to hit shots, going 12 of 53 (22.6%) from the field.
“Our approach was we have to have the answers to the questions. We know they’re 6-5 and 6-4,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said after his team fell to 1-3. “The Good Lord blessed them with height that we don’t have. They had the physical stature, so we have to have the heart to surpass where they are.
“I’m proud of that. We made them earn everything they got in the painted area. We held them to eight points (in the second quarter). That’s the No. 18 team in the country who plays in the best league in the land.”
ETSU never led after falling behind 13-0 at the start. Although the Yellow Jackets held a double-digit lead throughout, the Lady Bucs fought to keep the game from getting out of hand. They were down 28-13 after one quarter and 36-18 at the break.
ETSU rallied in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 47-36 on Jalia Roberts’ reverse layup. Tech scored the next nine points to quell the comeback. It was part of a larger 13-2 run to put the game firmly in the Jackets’ control.
Roberts led the Bucs with 11 points. Jakhyia Davis totaled nine points and six rebounds. Damiah Griffin finished with seven points and Demi Burdick had four steals.
Both teams were exceptional at the free-throw line. Georgia Tech made 17 of 18 shots and ETSU hit 13 of 14.
“That was special to watch. Ninety-three percent from the free-throw line was awesome,” Harris said. “We weren’t getting what we thought were opportunities when we were going to the basket, but I was proud of them staying with what we were trying to do. We forced their hand to make them foul us.”
NEXT UP
Georgia Tech will host Auburn, Fortner’s former school, on Sunday at 4 p.m. in a game televised on the ACC Network. After playing four games in nine days, ETSU gets a much needed break before going on the road to face Presbyterian on Tuesday.
“It’s going to be interesting not to game plan for a team right away,” Harris said. “Once we get that six-day break, it turns right back into three (games) in six days. We’re up for the challenge. It’s the schedule we have, and we’re excited to play this game.”