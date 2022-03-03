Another turn has been taken in the saga involving the brawl between Farragut and William Blount in Tuesday's Region 2-4A semifinal boys basketball game.
On Thursday afternoon, the TSSAA announced Farragut was granted its appeal.
With Farragut’s reinstatement into the postseason, the winner of Thursday’s Region 1-4A championship game between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill no longer receives an automatic berth to the state tournament.
Both the winner and loser will have to play in Monday’s sectional.
The TSSAA cited the official’s decision to call the game was a misapplication of the rule and the game should have continued with players available to each team, provided it was a safe environment.
According to official documents from the TSSAA, Farragut and William Blount may choose with one of the following options:
- Farragut and William Blount may play the remainder of the game with the players that were not ejected. Based on the available information, Farragut had two players and William Blount had one player remaining.
- Farragut and William Blount may mutually agree to end the game with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter and declare Farragut the winner since it was winning the game at the time the incident occured. Farragut will advance to the final against Bearden in this case.
- William Blount may forfeit the game to Farragut. Farragut will also advance to the regional final against Beaden in this case.
The players that were ejected are still required to sit out the next two games in accordance with the TSSAA bylaws and the fines still remain in place.
