KINGSPORT — Make it a dozen wins for Kres VanDyke at Kingsport Speedway this season.
The Abingdon driver won his 11th consecutive Late Model Stock feature during Friday night’s NASCAR Weekly Racing Series action at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
VanDyke, driving the red No. 15 Chevrolet, started on the outside alongside Bryson Dennis in the white No. 15. By the third lap of the 60-lap feature, VanDyke had cleared him and moved out front.
A caution for Dillon Hodge’s blown tire on lap 49 bunched the field. Nik Williams got loose on the high side of VanDyke on the restart and fell back two positions. He battled with Wayne Hale and Dennis to reclaim the runner-up spot, but VanDyke was on his way to the win.
Williams, the defending track champion in the No. 32 Chevrolet, finished second Friday and is still looking for his first win of the season. Hale was third in the No. 19 Toyota, followed by Dennis in a Chevrolet and Keith Helton in the No. 97 Ford.
SPORTSMAN
Kyle Barnes of Draper, Virginia, bagged his eighth Sportsman win of the year by holding off Derek Lane and Rusty Clendenin at the end.
Barnes won a spirited battle for the lead and took the top spot from Lane on lap 11. Lane’s No. 28 Chevrolet stayed in the rear-view mirror of Barnes’ No. 00 Chevrolet, and Clendenin joined the fray in the closing laps.
Austin Brooks finished fourth in a Dodge, followed by Jenna Wagner in a Chevy.
MOD 4
Abingdon’s Kevin Canter remained unbeaten this season with his 10th win in the Mod 4 class, but he faced his stiffest challenge to date.
North Carolina driver Chuck Wall led the first 17 laps before Canter motored past in his black No. 3 Ford that sports a Dale Earnhardt tribute paint scheme.
Canter has won 19 straight Mod 4 races dating to last summer.
Wall finished second, followed by Chris Amburgey, Bobby Talbert and Dennis Arnold.
PURE 4
Veteran racer Kenny Absher won his second Pure 4 race in a row and third in the past four races.
Billy Byington, Absher’s teammate, was on his bumper at the finish. The Kingsport drivers charged to the front of the 25-car field in their No. 11 Toyotas, and Absher’s black car won by .276 seconds over Byington’s white machine.
Craig Phelps was credited with third following post-race inspection, and Tim Jennings and John Ketron wound up fourth and fifth.
PURE STREET
Tony Dockery drove his orange No. 05 Chevrolet to victory lane for the eighth time this season in Pure Street. Jamie Meadows, last week’s winner, was second and Bruce Blessing third. Jay Swecker and Billy Walters rounded out the top five.
OFF NEXT WEEK
There will be no racing at Kingsport Speedway on Friday, Sept. 18, when the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway.