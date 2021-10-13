Volunteer, West Ridge, Tennessee High and Greeneville will represent Northeast Tennessee and Union and Abingdon will carry the flag for Southwest Virginia when a year-ending high school basketball tradition returns after a one-year, pandemic-forced hiatus.
Tournament officials on Tuesday announced the field for the 38th Arby’s Classic, set for Dec. 27-31 at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee.
The 2021 Arby's Classic field has been announced! pic.twitter.com/5xpUaaUDXr— Arbys Classic (@arbysclassic) October 12, 2021
Other participants from Tennessee will be Bearden, Knox Catholic and East Hamilton.
Florida is sending a pair of schools — Dr. Phillips and Tampa Catholic — to compete. The states of Arkansas (Jonesboro), Georgia (Berkmar), North Carolina (Myers Park), South Carolina (Dorman), Texas (Amarillo) and New York (Long Island Lutheran) also will be represented.
The Grand Bahamas’ Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy, an Arby’s Classic mainstay, returns.