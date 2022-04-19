ABINGDON — Abingdon scored a goal in the first minute of Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District boys soccer contest with Gate City and dominated the rest of the way.
The Falcons built a 4-1 lead by halftime before tacking on six more goals to take a 10-1 victory.
Abingdon’s win leaves the Mountain 7 standings congested at the top.
The Falcons (7-1-1, 6-1) lead the standings, just a game ahead of Gate City (5-3-2, 5-1) and Wise Central (5-3, 5-1) halfway through the district slate.
The Falcons’ only loss of the season came at the hands of the Blue Devils earlier in the season.
Abingdon coach Reid Anderson said the loss in Gate City was an eye-opener for his team.
“They won the district last year. So this was big for us to come back and take control of this game, especially after losing at their home field,” Anderson said.
“It was do or die today. So we changed a lot of things and got a lot going with the formations. We made a lot of changes as far as personnel and what position they needed to be in.”
Anderson said the earlier loss was all the motivation his team needed going into Tuesday’s contest.
“That was the game that really motivated us,” he said. “We’ve mercy-ruled every game but one since. We started rolling and that was the game that really lit a fire under us and got us going.”
The game was a stunner for Gate City, which expected it to be close.
“They came out early and they played hard and they played aggressive and they never took their foot off the gas,” Gate City coach Aaron Hillman said.
Abingdon’s Corey Britt had four goals and three assists. Pickett Johnson added three goals and two assists, James Whitted scored two goals with four assists and Tyler Rogers added a goal.
Daniel Mann scored for Gate City.
ABINGDON GIRLS WIN
In Tuesday’s girls game, Abingdon pulled out a dramatic 3-2 win when Riley Cvetkovski scored her second goal of the second half in the final minute of the game.
Becca Reed scored both of Gate City’s goals and Georgia Rufus and Reagan Crawford each finished with an assist.