ABINGDON — Playing in a pelting rain from start to finish, it was all about defense Friday for Abingdon.
The Falcons held Union’s sometimes prolific offense to just 149 yards on the way to a 23-0 Mountain 7 District win at Falcon Stadium.
The victory gave Abingdon (8-1, 5-0) the district’s regular-season championship and dropped Union (6-3, 3-2) into a three-way tie with Wise Central and Ridgeview in the district loss column heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
Winning the district was a goal coach Garrett Amburgey said the Falcons have had for a while.
“It’s a goal we set back in the summertime,” Amburgey said. “It’s a tough district and everybody comes to play every week.”
Abingdon did not exactly light up the stat categories on offense itself.
The Falcons registered only 285 yards and had to overcome a fumble and turnover on downs — both inside the red zone — on their first two possessions.
But Amburgey’s defense answered the calls on both occasions.
After holding Union to a three-and-out on its first drive, the Bears’ second drive ended when Abingdon’s Bishop Cook intercepted a pass and returned it 21 yards for the first score of the game.
The Abingdon defense kept Union’s offense in check the rest of the way.
“I’m so proud of our defense. They made tackles and got them off the field on some big third downs,” Amburgey said.
“It’s tough and you have to deal with the elements. It was hard on offense, but I’m proud of our guys on defense tackled.”
Malique Hounshell out-produced the Union offense, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Cook added 48 rushing yards and touchdown on 12 carries for the Falcons.
Zavier Lomax finished with 74 yards on 19 carries to lead the Bears’ attack.
Union coach Travis Turner said mistakes doomed his team throughout the night.
“We had some good drives and we had some turnovers that got us,” Turner said. “We were driving the football and we had a holding call and the next thing you know it’s first-and-20 and we just couldn’t overcome it.
“Give credit to Abingdon. They’ve got a really good football team. I think they’re going to make some noise in 3A. They’re going to go deep in the playoffs in 3A.
“They’re Mountain 7 champs for a reason. They’re pretty good.”