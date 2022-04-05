ABINGDON — Abingdon continued its strong play at the plate and on the mound to keep its record unblemished.
In a matchup of undefeated squads, freshman Jett Humphreys threw a one-hitter and the Falcons pounded out 11 hits in a 10-0 Mountain 7 District baseball win over Wise Central on Tuesday.
The game was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
ROLLING ALONG
Both teams were averaging double digits in runs entering Tuesday’s game, but Humphreys was on point in striking out eight over four innings. He walked three.
While Humphreys was muzzling the Central bats, Abingdon (7-0, 3-0) got rolling. After a scoreless first inning, the Falcons scored three in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth.
“I was proud of our approaches at the plate after the first innings,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “I thought we started swinging the bat a little better.
We took advantage of opportunities. I was proud of our guys and the way they came out to play today.”
Landon Greer went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored two runs for the Falcons.
Greer said he adjusted his approach in the fourth. The result was a two-RBI double for the junior.
“I just tried not to do too much. I was just trying to help the team,” Greer said. “I was able to get a good hit on it.”
Ethan Gibson was 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs and Braiden Mock went 2-for-3 for Abingdon.
Preston Joyner came up with lone hit for Central (7-1, 3-1), which had been averaging more than 12 runs a game.
“I know they graduated a lot last year, but they are still Abingdon,” Warriors coach J.W. Salyer said of the defending district and Region 3D champs. “This is a game where you realize we’ve got some work to do. We’ll get that work in. It’ll take us a while, but hopefully we’ll get there.”
UP NEXT
Both teams will stay inside the Mountain 7 for their next games.
Abingdon is at Ridgeview on Thursday and at home against Union on Friday.
Central entertains Lee High on Friday.