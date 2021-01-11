ABINGDON — Abingdon basketball’s regular season was reduced to one month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Falcons don’t mind.
Playing their fifth game of the season, the Falcons were solid all around in Monday’s 85-54 Mountain 7 District win over previously unbeaten Ridgeview.
“Having seniors that have been consistent,” Abingdon coach Aaron Williams said of the key to his team’s success so far. “They kind of have it unique. They lost their baseball season last year. They’ve got 14 (basketball) games this year. I think they’re just glad to get to play each time. They’ve come mentally ready to go.
“I knew it would be a challenge.”
Abingdon jumped out front early and led 44-25 at halftime.
The Falcons then sealed the win in the third quarter by outscoring the Wolfpack 21-3 over the first six minutes to build a 65-28 advantage.
Abingdon led 71-30 after three quarters.
Chase Hungate poured in 29 points as one of five Abingdon players in double figures. Evan Ramsey totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots, Jake Thacker scored 12 points, and Jake O’Quinn and Haynes Carter had 11 apiece.
Ridgeview got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Gabe Brown.
WARRIORS ON THE COURT
Tuesday’s win was the fifth in as many games in the past nine days for the Falcons, but with the regular season set to conclude on Jan. 30, Williams’ crew has no time to rest on its victories.
“We come right back and play Battle (Tuesday) and then we come back and play Ridgeview Thursday and play Union Saturday,” he noted.
Union also is undefeated to this point, and the Falcons and Bears are scheduled to play again on Jan. 18.
The road is no less challenging for Ridgeview (6-1, 4-1) if it’s to make a serious challenge for the Mountain 7 title.
“It’s one game,” Wolfpack coach Evan McCowan said. “This season there is so much happening so fast you can’t really sit on it. We’ve got to come in (Tuesday) and get ready for Union. We had Abingdon tonight and then Union Wednesday and then turn right around and play Abingdon again Thursday.
“We’re just happy to play, really,” McCowan added. “We’ll learn from this and move on and we’ll get better as the season goes on.”