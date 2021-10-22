ROGERSVILLE — The latest edition of the annual “Battle of Hawkins County” turned into little more than a skirmish Friday night.
Volunteer charged to a 48-3 win over Cherokee on the newly christened Mike Sivert Field inside the Chiefs' Big Red Valley.
Falcons quarterback Garrison Barrett completed 12 of 16 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, also running for a score. Volunteer running back Dawson Dykes carried the ball 10 times for 92 yards and three TDs in the non-region win.
Volunteer (5-4) turned in offensive juggernaut of a performance, scoring on six of its first seven possessions.
“We felt like we had some matchups on the perimeter that we could exploit,” said Falcons coach Jesse McMillan. “When we gave Garrison time, he did a great job.
“Any time you play a rivalry game you worry about emotion, but I thought our guys did a good job with that. They remained focused and never let their foot off the gas.
“I’m really happy for our seniors,” McMillan added. “They have come a long way.”
After forcing Cherokee (2-6) to punt on its first possession, Volunteer went 63 yards in just three plays to take a 7-0 lead. Barrett completed passes of 39 and 21 yards to Cason Christian, and Dykes rambled the final 3 yards for the score.
The Falcons never looked back.
Dykes added 11- and 1-yard TD runs. Heath Miller caught a 46-yard TD pass, Christian hauled in a 27-yard score, and Jared Counts added a 1-yard TD run for Volunteer.
Nick Sumpter kicked a 27-yard field goal for Cherokee’s points.
“We were better prepared than we showed out there tonight,” said Cherokee coach Josh Hensley. “We thought they would be tough to handle. They just beat us up front all night.”
"SPECIAL CONNECTION"
Former Cherokee football coach Mike Sivert was recognized prior to the game and had the newly installed turf field named in his honor. Sivert coached the Chiefs from 1980 to 2015.
“I can’t explain it, to have the love and care shown to me by this community is indescribable,” he said. “This is a small community, and at times we had to overcome so many things. That’s what makes it so special and emotional for me.
“This is just a combination of all the love that we’ve shared together and the special connection we’ve had.”