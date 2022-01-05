Falcons, Lady Blue Devils take Mountain 7 openers

ABINGDON — Abingdon’s 7-footer came up big in the third quarter.
Junior Evan Ramsey, making his return to the Falcons after missing two weeks because of illness, piled up 23 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead Abingdon to a 69-63 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over visiting Gate City on Tuesday night.
“He impacts the game in a lot of ways,” Abingdon coach Aaron Turner said after watching his team pick up its first district victory.
Ramsey scored nine points in the third quarter to help the Falcons open up a close contest. Abingdon outscored Gate City 15-7 in the frame and built a 55-43 lead going into the fourth quarter.
FIGHTING BACK
The Blue Devils (2-5, 0-1) battled back in the final quarter, using an 8-0 run early in the period to cut the Abingdon’s lead to seven, 62-55, with 2:44 remaining in the game.
Gate City got with three at 66-63 with 1:02 left, but that was as close as the Blue Devils would get.
SCORING
In addition to Ramsey’s big night, Haynes Carter scored 19 points and Dayton Osborne came up with 16 for Abingdon (5-4, 1-0).
Gate City got 20 points from Eli McMurray. Ryan Jessee scored 16 and Gunner Garrett added 12.
LADY BLUE DEVILS ROLL
In Tuesday’s girls game, Gate City (4-6, 1-0) jumped out to a 21-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 66-45 victory.
Addie Gibson led a trio of double-figure scorers for the Lady Blue Devils, finishing with 16 points.
Lexi Ervin scored 15 and Macy Mullins finished with 10.
Sarah Williams led Abingdon (6-2, 0-1) with 11 points.