CHURCH HILL — The move from Class 5A to 4A did no favors for Volunteer’s football team.
While coach Jesse McMillan likes his talented bunch, he knows the Falcons have a brutal schedule ahead — starting with nonconference games against West Ridge and Dobyns-Bennett.
“We’ve got to take care of business every single week,” McMillan said. “You’ve got to meet those weekly goals if you’re going to worry about the seasonlong goal. This is a good group of guys to be around. I get excited every day to be around them.”
McMillan sees experience and skill positions as the biggest strengths. Six starters are back on both offense and defense, and overall team speed is improved.
“We have 14 seniors. We talked about last year we had some guys who were three-, four-year starters,” McMillan said. “This year, Jake Cartwright has started every game. Garrison (Barrett) and Dawson Dykes started some games as a freshman. A lot of seniors who have played a lot of ball for us. Other than superb talent, it’s hard to beat experience.”
Barrett, the quarterback, leads the way. He passed for nearly 1,300 yards with more touchdowns than interceptions. He’s also one of the team’s leaders in the workout room.
“It makes it easier when your best players are your harder workers,” McMillan said. “I tell them all the time that coaches aren’t the leaders on great teams. It’s the players.”
Riley Littleton takes over at running back after the graduation of star Cam Johnson. Heath Miller is a reliable receiver with 33 catches a year ago.
McMillan is excited to have Andrew Knittel, one of the school’s top athletes, at wide receiver. The coach loves his competitive nature with the drive to win everything from sprints to 1-on-1 practice.
John Ross and Peyton Steele are other outside threats with Dykes and Jared Counts lining up in the slot. Cason Christian is listed as starting tight end.
Jeremiah Needham and Austin Goldie are to rotate at center with Cole Pennington and Thomas Galloway — described by McMillan as the team’s most improved player — at guard. Junior Jackson Barrett is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound left tackle with Jaiden Cutright at right tackle.
Taylor Sykes anchors the defensive line at nose tackle. Other linemen are Kaden Hobbs, Christian and Ethan Rimer.
McMillan praised outside linebacker Dykes as someone who plays as hard as any kid he’s ever coached. Robbie Bridgeman, also the team’s backup quarterback, is the other outside linebacker. Counts, who piled up a Northeast Tennessee-best 126 tackles in 10 games last season, and Cutright are the inside linebackers.
Colby Lawson, Miller, Knittel and Ross are corners with CJ Fraysier and Littleton at safety.
Dykes, a record-breaking soccer player, takes care of the kicking duties.
McMillan acknowledges the brutal schedule with new league opponents Elizabethton and Greeneville winning the last four Class 4A state championships.
The non-league schedule also includes Tennessee High and rival Cherokee. Still, there is an excitement rarely seen in Hawkins County.
“Not very times down here has there been a buzz in the community,” McMillan said. “I don’t want to feel extra pressure, but it’s a great opportunity. We feel like we have a chance. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win everything, but we have a chance. Our goal is to make the playoffs this year.”