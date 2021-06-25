ABINGDON — One thing is for certain about Saturday’s VHSL Class 3 baseball championship game.
There will be lots of talented players on the field.
The number of NCAA Division I signees is close to double digits when you combine the rosters of Abingdon (17-0) and Independence (12-4), which are scheduled to face off for the state title Saturday at 1 p.m. at Abingdon’s Falcon Park.
Mark Francisco knows the game will be a battle for his Falcons.
“Our kids are excited about the challenge,” Francisco said.
It’s Abingdon’s fourth shot at winning its first state baseball championship. The Falcons were runners-up in 2018, 1984 and 1923.
In the 2019 state quarterfinals, Abingdon lost 1-0 to eventual state champion Fluvanna. Four players — Chase Hungate, Caleb Collins, Ethan Ketron and Luke Francisco — were sophomores on that squad.
As seniors, they will all have key roles Saturday.
“Our game is to have our pitchers attack the zone with quality pitches and play fundamental defense,” Francisco said. “We will need to manufacture some runs and, prayerfully, we can pull out a close victory.
“We have found a way to get it done the past three games against quality opponents. Saturday will be a challenge, but our kids are excited for the opportunity.”
NO PRESSURE
Despite playing for the state championship, Francisco said his team’s approach is to have fun and not think about the pressure.
Hungate is expected to get the starting nod on the mound. The VCU signee is 7-0 with a 0.972 ERA on the year.
With a .442 batting average and 22 RBIs, Hungate is also solid at the plate.
Sophomore hurler Ethan Gibson (6-0, 1.063 ERA) is at the ready should Hungate stumble, and he too is strong offensively. Gibson is batting .455 with 30 RBIs.
Abingdon has plenty more power.
Jake O’Quinn is hitting .556 with a home run and 20 RBIs, and Collins averages .431 and has scored 25 runs.
Luke Francisco has scored 30 runs, having drawn 22 walks while batting .409.
Ketron is having an impressive senior season with a .407 batting average, two home runs and 17 RBIs.
ABOUT THE TIGERS
Independence, from Ashburn in Northern Virginia’s Loudon County, opened in 2019.
The Tigers' pitching staff — led by senior Brandon Clarke, an Alabama signee — is the envy of any in the state.
Clarke is joined by Mississippi commit Bryce Dolby; Sam Davies, who has committed to St. Joseph’s; Jackson McDonald, an East Carolina commit; and Tennessee commit Bradley Gagen.
Aiden McDonald, who has committed to James Madison, provides offensive punch to the Independence lineup.
READY TO GO
Abingdon’s key for being successful on the field Saturday?
“Just play our brand of baseball,” Francisco said. “Our kids have done a great job playing with no pressure. They know they have worked as hard as they can to be the best that they can be and are playing with no fear.”
TICKET INFO
No tickets to Saturday’s game will be sold at the gate. They must be purchased online.