ABINGDON — Abingdon controlled the first half and held off a second-half rally by Wise Central on Friday to pick up a key Mountain 7 District football win.
Using a balanced offensive attack and relying on a stout defensive effort over the first two quarters, the Falcons jumped out to a 21-point halftime advantage before settling for a 28-21 victory at Falcon Stadium.
Abingdon (4-1, 2-0) moved into a tie with Union and Ridgeview for first place in the district.
Things looked easy for the Falcons in the first half.
Abingdon scored on its first two possessions and twice more in the second quarter for a 28-7 advantage at halftime.
Coach Garrett Amburgery, however, said he knew his team would have to show up in the second half. The Falcons managed to do enough to hold off the Warriors (2-3, 0-2), but it was not an easy task.
“I’m proud of our guys. They found a way to win a tough football game and that’s what it’s about,” Amburgey said. “That’s what it’s about in the Mountain 7. You’ve got a find a way to win and our guys did that.”
FAST START
After Abingdon jumped ahead 14-0 — on Bishop Cook's 12-yard touchdown run and Cole Lambert's 1-yard quarterback sneak — Central cut into the lead by putting together an 11-play drive that ate nearly five minutes off the clock. Braeden Church capped the march with his 1-yard quarterback sneak with 6:31 left in the opening half.
Central's celebration was short-lived.
Haynes Carter caught the Warriors' subsequent kickoff at the Abingdon 30 and sprinted 70 yards to put Abingdon back up by two touchdowns, 21-7.
“Haynes Carter is a special football player. He did a lot of things for us tonight,” Amburgey said of his senior leader. “At outside linebacker and he made some really big catches for us. He’s a really good football player and he had a great night."
Carter hauled in three passes for 66 yards at receiver and recorded seven tackles from his linebacker position.
Jack Ferguson led Abingdon's defensive effort with 12 tackles, and Timmy Jessee finished with eight.
The Falcons' other score before halftime was a 13-yard touchdown pass from Lambert to Braiden Mock.
SLOW GOING
Central’s early-game struggles followed a full week of missed practices because of quarantine protocols. Coach Luke Owens said his team had three good days of practice this week, however.
“The first half looked like we were in quarantine for 10 days,” Owens said. “Then we wake up in the second half.
“I thought we played really well defensively. We lined up and moved the football and did all the things we needed to do to win the game. We just didn’t give ourselves enough time and opportunities to win.”
Central scored on its first possession of the second half. That was the good news.
The bad news?
The drive took 8:09 off the third-quarter clock, a problem for a team trailing by 21 points. When Matthew Boggs scored on a 3-yard run to conclude the drive, only 3:51 remained in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was scoreless until the final seven seconds when Church connected with Ethan Mullins for a 38-yard touchdown pass to set the final margin.
UP NEXT
Abingdon hosts Marion in nondistrict action on Thursday night.
Central is back in Mountain 7 action next Friday at home against John Battle.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.