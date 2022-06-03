LYNCHBURG — The distance crew got Abingdon off to a rousing start on the first day of the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field meet on Friday at Liberty's Matthes-Hopkins Track.
Abingdon is aiming to become the first school west of the greater Charlottesville area to win the “triple crown” of Virginia running since the VHSL split into three classifications in 1970. The boys won the cross country team title last fall and the indoor team title in March.
After the first day, Maggie Walker's boys led the team competition with 15 points. Abingdon was fourth with 11.
The Green Dragons also lead the girls competition with 20½.
The top eight in each individual event earn all-state honors.
FALCONS START WELL
The 4x800 relay Todd Pillion II, Jack Bundy, Isaac Thiessen and Dylan Phillips easily won in a time of 8:13.24, well ahead of runner-up Tabb (8:21.24). The victory was the first for Abingdon in any outdoor relay.
Senior sprinting star Xander Brown worked his way through the prelims as the second-best qualifier in the 100 and third best in the 200.
Haynes Carter finished eighth in the triple jump (42-3½).
On the girls' side, Sydney Nunley was eighth in the discus with a throw of 95-2.
Chloe Odum missed the finals in the 100 but made it in the 200 as the fifth-best qualifier.