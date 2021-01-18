ABINGDON — Round 2 goes to Abingdon.
The Falcons (8-1, 7-1) used a balanced attack Monday to take a key 64-55 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over Union.
Union (6-2, 6-1) defeated Abingdon Saturday in the first meeting between the two Mountain 7 District teams.
This time around, the advantage went to the Falcons.
“They wanted it more than us and it showed,” frustrated Union coach Zack Moore said. “You come in and the guy you’re playing against or guarding or he’s guarding you or whatever, plays harder than you, that’s a problem. You’re going to be on the wrong end of the scoreboard when that happens.”
The two teams played a close, physical contest in the first half with Union holding a 30-29 lead at halftime.
Abingdon used the long-range shot with Jake O’Quinn hitting two of his four 3-point shots, and 6-10 sophomore Evan Ramsey taking over the game inside to go up by seven points twice in the third quarter.
Union’s Alex Rasnick cut the Falcon lead to 47-43 before the third period came to a close, but the Bears could not keep pace in the final frame.
“I thought our defense was pretty good. All night we had pretty good rotations. But I thought our offense was really good. I thought we were really efficient,” Abingdon coach Aaron Williams said. “I liked the way Evan was going toward the bucket.
“If you look at our scoring all the way around, we shared the ball and we passed the ball really well and we got scoring from everybody.”
With Union’s relentless offensive attack another key for the Falcons was to not slow its offense attack, Williams said.
“We just kept telling them in the huddle, we’ve just got to keep attacking. Keep attacking, keep attacking and we didn’t want to let off the pedal because you’ve got to outscore Union because they (score) by three’s. And you’ve got to keep attacking. You hope that they miss, and I thought we did a pretty good job contesting, but they can make shots. We knew we didn’t have time to sit on (the lead.).
STAT FACTORS
Ramsey led the scoring for Abingdon with 16 points, along with five rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
Chase Hungate added 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
O’Quinn scored 14 points and had seven rebounds and three assists for the Falcons, while Jake Thacker had 10 points and six assists.
Union’s Rasnick finished with a game-high 20 points, while Bradley Bunch had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Sean Cusano finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bears.