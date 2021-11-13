The combination of key returners and veteran coach Mike Poe in his fourth year has Volunteer as the top choice to reign supreme in the Upper Lakes Conference.
Poe, a 42-year coaching veteran with winning records at the high school and college levels, has plenty of options — including five players returning from last season. They include guards Andrew Knittel and Bradin Minton, perimeter threats Heath Miller and Jon Wes Lovelace and Garrison Barrett inside.
With so many good ballhandlers, Poe wants the Falcons to run, playing an exciting up-tempo game.
SULLIVAN EAST
The Patriots, who finished 24-8 last season, return the league’s top player in Dylan Bartley. The 6-foot-2 senior guard/forward averaged 18 points per game as East pushed eventual state Class AA champion Greeneville to overtime in the regional title game.
Coach Dillon Faver, in his second season, also returns Logan Murray and Braden Standbridge, who had significant playing time. Other returners include Ashton Davison, Masun Tate, Corbin Dickerson and Manny Milhorn.
While Faver also wishes for a fast pace, it’s more about great defense and in the East tradition of taking good shots.
UNICOI COUNTY
Lucas Slagle, a three-sport star and one of the area’s top best big men, looks to lead the Blue Devils in the new league.
The 6-foot-6 post player is an all-around athlete, also a tight end on the football team and a star pitcher on the baseball team. On the court, he should get plenty of support from Ty Johnson and Bryson Peterson as guards.
Grant Hensley, younger brother of the school’s all-time leading scorer (Trevor Hensley), and Eli Johnson are other key returners.
Seniors Caleb Swinehart and Isaiah Smith could also play key roles for first-year coach Jordan Simmons, who said the offense will go through Slagle — although they have the weapons around him. They look to lock down opponents with a half-court, man-to-man defense.
ELIZABETHTON
The Cyclones could be the most balanced team in the league with Bryson Rolllins, the star quarterback on the football team, coming back for his senior season. There’s already a great chemistry with Jake Roberts, the leading football receiver and the leading scorer on last season’s team.
Elizabethton features much more with Nicholas Wilson in the post and players like Bryce VanHuss, Nate Stephens, Seth Carter and Dalton Mitchell all getting plenty of minutes last season.
Lucas Honeycutt, in his 11th season with the Cyclones, wants to utilize that depth. Look for his team to put pressure on the teams they play.
TENNESSEE HIGH
It shows the quality of the new league with a solid Tennessee High team picked last by the coaches. The Vikings have returning starters Brandon Dufore and Braden Wilhoit and a host of returning players.
Those coming back with experience include Maddox Fritts, Nysaih Foote, Ty Hopson, Josh Sizemore, Levon Montgomery, Marquis Phelps, Luke Cottrill, Will Broadfoot and Austin Degeare.