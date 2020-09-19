CHURCH HILL — The dozen-year drought is over.
The Volunteer football team ended a 12-year losing streak against Hawkins County rival Cherokee, christening its new turf field with an emphatic 16-0 win Friday night.
The shutout of the Chiefs was just the second for the Falcons in the 41-year history of the series. The previous one came in 2006, which until Friday night had been Volunteer’s most recent home win over its rival.
“This is an unbelievable feeling,” Falcons senior running back Cam Johnson said. “This is like winning the national championship, to be honest. We knew it was going to be a dogfight and we came ready to play.
“Last week we got our confidence back and came into this one with a lot of energy.”
Johnson had another huge game with 168 yards on 25 carries, including the dagger touchdown with 2:25 left to go when he streaked down the home sideline to paydirt.
The Falcons (2-2, 1-1) repeatedly beat the Chiefs (1-4, 0-2) up front on their way to 201 yards on the ground.
“I’m just happy for our kids,” first-year Volunteer coach Jessee McMillan said. “They played pretty loose tonight and we didn’t have major meltdowns.
“There were a lot of penalties and it was sloppy.”
Volunteer lost 115 yards to 10 penalties.
The Chiefs could not get out of their own way and saw their scoreless quarters streak extend to 17. Cherokee piled up 11 penalties for 85 yards with infractions that seemed to come at the most inopportune times.
“When we did move the ball, it always seemed like it came back to where we started,” said Chiefs coach Jason Lawson, who was steadfast on the sidelines one day after being involved in a scary car accident. “We’d have a great drive going with momentum and then we’d get two or three penalties in a row.
“We can’t put that much pressure on the defense the whole game. The offense has to step up and make some plays.”
POINTS ON THE BOARD
After a scoreless first quarter, Falcons quarterback Garrison Barrett hit Andrew Salyers down the sideline for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Dawson Dykes connected on a 21-yard field goal as the half came to a close, and Volunteer wouldn’t need much more.
Barrett finished 10-of-21 passing for 96 yards.
“We found a way to beat these guys and the defense just played lights out all night,” McMillan said. “I think last week’s performance really carried over to this week. These guys competed and the defense just kept getting three-and-outs all night.”
The Volunteer defense indeed did play lights out, holding the Cherokee offense to just 78 yards of total offense and five first downs. Two of those first downs came on the Chiefs’ final desperation drive that ended in a failed fourth-down conversion.
Trent Price was the only bright spot for the Cherokee offense, toting the ball 10 times for 23 yards.
QUOTABLE
“This win is amazing for this program,” Johnson said. “That trophy is back home where it belongs now.”
UP NEXT
Volunteer stays at home for next Friday’s game against Sullivan South.
Cherokee hosts defending Class 4A champion Elizabethton next Friday.