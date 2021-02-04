BRISTOL, Tenn. — It’s not often that the Volunteer boys basketball team can bask in the shine of a two-night, two-game sweep of Tennessee High, but this is not an ordinary group of Falcons.
Displaying good versatility, visiting Volunteer placed five players in double figures and commanded the lead much of the evening at Viking Hall, claiming a 74-69 win to complete a Big 7 Conference sweep of Tennessee High.
The Falcons (11-10, 4-6) had beaten THS (9-15, 3-7) by a 61-56 count on Wednesday, and have now climbed over the .500 mark for the season.
“We’ve got some kids who took some lumps the last couple years because we started them as young guys, but they’re maturing,” said coach Mike Poe. “They were puppies when they started and now we’re getting to be about half-grown. Hopefully by next year we’ll be full-on pitbulls.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who like each other and there’s no magic wand for that. This team likes each other and they pull for one another and they trust each other, and you can do a lot of good things when you’ve got that going on.”
The Falcons trailed 21-15 after one quarter but by the middle of the second period had established themselves with the dribble drive to gain the upper hand, getting to the foul line often and scoring on their last three possessions of the half to gain a 33-28 edge at intermission.
A driving layup and an 8-foot pullup jumper from Andrew Knittel combined with a 15-footer and a fast break bucket by Jon Wes Lovelace left the Falcons with a 42-32 advantage midway through the third, and THS never led again.
Volunteer made 25 of its 34 free throws, including 13 of 15 in the final period.
“I thought we did a good job of stepping up and closing this one out,” Poe said.
Volunteer came at THS from all angles, fueled by the 16-point game of powerful Garrison Barrett. Bradin Minton scored 13 points, as did Lovelace and Knittel, while Evan Barry — the only senior of the bunch — kicked in 12 for the Falcons.
“We’ve been young the last couple years but now we’re actually starting to show up,” said Minton, a 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard. “We’ve played together since we were young and every one of us knows each other and all of us can pretty much score. We have good chemistry.”
THS received a game-high 27 points from Wade Witcher, just a sophomore. Nysiah Foote tallied 16 and Brandon Dufore contributed 13 to the losing cause.
LADY VIKINGS get SWEEP
Tori Ryan made the second of two free throws with 3.1 seconds on the clock, lifting Tennessee High to a 53-52 league win over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Ryan’s game winner completed a fourth-quarter comeback for the Lady Vikings, who trailed 35-32 heading into the final eight minutes.
Madison Blair led the Vikings, who had beaten Volunteer in January, with 17 points. Kendall Cross scored 15 and Riley Fritts added 11 for THS (9-12, 4-8).
The Lady Falcons (11-13, 3-8) were paced by the 17-point game of Kenady Knittel and the 15-point outing of Veda Barton.