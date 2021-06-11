GATE CITY — Abingdon played the aggressor Friday and it paid off.
The Falcons’ attack kept Gate City in defensive mode for most of their 3-0 win over the Blue Devils in the Mountain 7 District boys soccer tournament championship at the Scott County Sports Complex.
Other than the size of the trophy, and a touch of revenge for Abingdon, the game had no postseason bearing for either team.
Abingdon will be the No. 6 seed in the Region 3D tournament next week and will travel to face Christiansburg on Monday.
The Blue Devils, the top-seeded team from the Mountain 7 after going undefeated in district play during the regular season, will host Virginia High, the fourth seed from the Southwest District, on Monday in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament.
REDEMPTION
Abingdon coach Brian Butler said the win gave his team a measure of revenge.
“We’ve seen Gate City twice and we didn’t get the results earlier in the season we wanted with a loss and a tie,” Butler said. “So the response from the guys to get that redemption and get the district tournament title was really good.
“I think we played well from start to finish and played a complete performance.”
Abingdon wasted little time finding the scoreboard, getting a goal from Tyler Rogers off a James Witted assist in the eighth minute.
Gate City fought off several attacks from the Falcons in the first half when goalkeeper Luke Reed made six of his nine saves.
Gate City had only three shots on goal, one each from Daniel Mann, Preston Babb and David Edwards.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted, but the series went 1-1-1. So we kind of came out in a null with it,” Gate City coach Aaron Hillman said. “(Abingdon) is a well-coached team. They played hard. They wanted it more than we did today.
“We’ve got to come back and we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to play our game and how we’re going to win.”
ROLLING ALONG
Witted scored two goals after the break, both unassisted.
The first came just five minutes into the second half and the second, in the final minute, put the finishing touches on the title for the Falcons.