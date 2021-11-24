Boasting the defending VHSL Class 2 champion and the Class 3 runner-up, the Mountain 7 District’s boys basketball teams take a strong résumé into the 2021-22 season.
And coming off a shortened campaign because of the pandemic, the teams are looking forward to a full-season run.
UNION
Last season: 16-3
The Bears are coming off the best season in school history, one that ended with the program’s first state championship.
Union has high expectations thanks to the return of three starters, including the Class 2 and Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year. Bradley Bunch, a senior, averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals last season for the Bears.
Senior Noah Jordan, who averaged 10 points a game last season, and junior Peyton Honeycutt also are back, though Honeycutt may not see action until at least the first of the year after suffering an injury in football.
Malachi Jenkins, who averaged seven points a game last season, and Caiden Bartee round out the Bears’ first five.
“We are very excited with the group we have coming back,” coach Zach Moore said. “These guys have played a lot of basketball. Our schedule is very challenging, but we believe it will prepare us for district and region play.
“Last year was a memorable year, but it’s over and we must move on. Absolutely nothing we did last year will win us any games this year.”
Moore’s squad must adjust to the loss of two key starters: Alex Rasnick (18 ppg), who graduated, and Sean Cusano (13 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists per game), who moved to South Carolina.
“We lost two really good players. We must have some guys step up and score on the offensive end,” Moore said.
The Bears travel to J.I. Burton on Dec. 6 in a benefit game before playing in the Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout at Tennessee High on Dec. 10-11.
GATE CITY
Last season: 11-6
There’s a lot of excitement around Blue Devils camp this season and it starts with the head coach.
John-Reed Barnes takes over the program after spending two seasons as assistant boys coach and the past two as a girls assistant coach.
“I am really excited,” said Barnes, also a Gate City alum. “Obviously this is my first year as the head coach here and the leader of the Gate City basketball program, so there are a lot of firsts coming my way. But some of it is new to the guys, too.”
The Blue Devils lost five players from last season, meaning several players will be looked at to step up.
Seniors Carson Jenkins, Chris Woodall, Brady Edwards, Ethan Dishner and Ryan Jessee along with sophomore point guard Eli McMurray and sophomore shooting guard Gunner Garrett are back.
Newcomers Ryland Mullins and Brendan Cassidy, both juniors, sophomores Landen McDonald and Tyler Austin, and freshman Gabe Johnson will be expected to contribute.
“Every team is different, but this one is athletic and quick, so I think that gives us the opportunity to make things difficult for opposing offenses,” Barnes said. “With that being said, it won’t mean much unless we give everything we have. It will simply come down to fight and effort.”
The Blue Devils open their season on Dec. 4 at home against Daniel Boone.
WISE CENTRAL
Last season: 1-11
Longtime assistant coach Justin Boggs has a new role for the Warriors after taking the reins as one of three new head coaches in the seven-team district. Boggs replaced Jamie Hackney, who left to take a similar role at Lee High after one season at Central.
“I am excited about the opportunity to coach this team,” Boggs said. “We have a great group of young men to work with that want to put in the time to get better as individuals but more importantly as a team.
“This season, to me, is about these young men learning to enjoy the process so that they gain an appreciation for what it takes to make continual growth and improvements over the course of this season and their lives.”
Boggs is still looking for his first five, but senior post players Gavin Hall and Logan Mullins, junior post Brady Carter and guards Ethan Mullins, a senior, and Casey Dotson, a junior, should set the tone early.
Freshmen Parker Collins and Ethan Collins could also contribute as the season progresses.
“The team as a whole has very little varsity game experience, so we will have to find players to step up in leadership positions,” Boggs said. “The players on this year’s team have a very competitive mentality and I feel that we have an excellent collection of role players, which will be key to competing in a tough conference.”
The Warriors face Honaker on Wednesday in a benefit game before tipping off the regular season at home against Eastside next Tuesday.
RIDGEVIEW
Last season: 10-7
Wolfpack coach Evan McCowan and his staff have a challenge ahead in replacing one of the top basketball players in program history as well as another NCAA Division I athlete.
Gabe Brown, who averaged 22 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season, is now a freshman at Emory & Henry. Also gone is Trenton Adkins, a redshirt freshman in the Toledo football program, and Colt Fletcher.
The cupboard is anything but empty, however.
Three Wolfpack starters — junior Cannon Hill, who averaged 13.8 points per game last season, senior Austin Mullins and junior Koda Counts — are back. Depth comes in the form of seniors Colton Younce, Isaac Greear and Colton Mullins and junior Chantz Robinette.
Newcomers likely to figure into the mix are senior Caden Gibson, juniors Jamie Evans and Brandon Beavers, sophomores Terran Owens and Isaiah Justice, and freshman Ryan O’Quinn.
“I am very excited to coach this group of young men,” McCowan said. “We have a team full of selfless and hard-working individuals who I know will uphold our standards and give their best effort every night.”
Ridgeview opens its season Dec. 2 at Grundy.
LEE HIGH
Last season: 4-8
Jamie Hackney is in his second season as a head coach and with his second team after resigning his post at Central when the opportunity at Lee opened up.
As coach of the Generals, he’s in more familiar territory.
“I’m excited to get started back,” Hackney said. “Hopefully it is more of a normal year for our kids and coaches as well as the community to get to see their kids compete.
“In one of the toughest conferences in the state, it will be a challenge, but we are excited to compete.”
Hackney is looking at a rebuilding year after the loss of all five starters from last season’s Generals squad.
Junior Brayden Hammonds and senior Parker Chance look to fill the guard positions, and junior Caleb Leonard offers experience at the post. Newcomers expected to contribute are senior Jace Perkins, junior Jacob Leonard and freshman Brynnen Pendergraft.
Lee High opens the season on Monday at Rye Cove.
JOHN BATTLE
Last season: 4-12
Trojans coach Steve Posey’s players have spent some time on the court, but the team must get up to speed quickly to compete in the challenging Mountain 7.
“Overall varsity playing experience is limited,” Posey noted.
Newcomers are likely to factor into the Battle plan. Posey said he plans on playing an up-tempo attack thanks to the number of athletes he has on his squad.
Zach Smith and Bryson Almany were key losses to graduation, but five seniors — Troy Amburgey, Ritchie Bobbitt, Noah Ratliff, JonAlan Richardson and Nathan Spurling — provide plenty of leadership.
Guards John Blankenship and Zach Moore and post players Elijah Childress, Evan Hankins and Gavin Ratliff bring depth.
Battle opens Dec. 1 against George Wythe in the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off at Virginia High.
ABINGDON
Last season: 14-2
Veteran coach Aaron Williams guided the Falcons to a runner-up finish last season in Class 3.
After losing three starters, the challenge this year is to build a squad from a combination of returners and promising newcomers.
“This team has a lot of great individual pieces, but our success will be ultimately determined by how cohesive we can become as a team,” Williams said. “Ironically, this is a very tall team with a lot of room for growth.”
Williams isn’t kidding about his team’s height.
Second-team all-state selection Evan Ramsey, a 6-foot-11 junior, is back after averaging 14 points and 4.4 blocks per game last season. He’s joined by 6-2 Haynes Carter, 6-5 Konnor Kilgore, 6-8 sophomore Reece Ketron and 5-10 senior Taylor Smiley.
Junior Dayton Osborne, senior James Whited and freshman Luke Honaker provide depth.
Abingdon tips off its season Dec. 7 at Christiansburg.