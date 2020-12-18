The people who know Jamey Chadwell aren’t surprised by the former East Tennessee State quarterback’s recent success.
Chadwell is the hottest head coach in major college football these days, having led Coastal Carolina to an 11-0 regular season and a No. 9 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“He knew everything about the game,” said former ETSU All-American wide receiver Cecil Moore, who was a freshman during Chadwell’s senior season. “Any questions you had you could go ask him and he knew the answers. He was very intelligent. You kind of knew that was the path he was going to take.”
Chadwell was a quarterback at ETSU from 1995-99. Afterwards, he coached at the school until it dropped football in 2003.
Considering that the Chanticleers didn’t start playing football until 2003 and this is just its third year among the big schools with full bowl eligibility, Chadwell’s ascent has been remarkable. In his second year as full-time head coach Chadwell has taken the young program to astronomical heights. The team is ranked ahead of the likes of Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma.
“I always felt like he had great insight into the little things that it takes to run a college football program,” said former ETSU head coach Paul Hamilton, who was Chadwell’s coach at first and then his boss when he began his coaching career.
The Chanticleers play No. 17 Louisiana on Saturday for the Sun Belt Conference championship.
“He was a real student of the game,” said ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor, who was on the staff at ETSU when Chadwell was a player and coach. I knew as soon as he got done playing, he’d be a coach.”
How Chadwell turned to coaching is actually a sad story.
“Really to this day, his situation is tough on my heart,” Hamilton says.
Chadwell was about to be ETSU’s starting quarterback in 1997 as the team ended preseason camp during Hamilton’s first season as head coach. Then, during a goal-line drill, Chadwell suffered a broken ankle while running the option.
That opened the door for a freshman named Todd Wells, and all he did was go on to break the Southern Conference career record for total offense.
“Todd had an unbelievable career,” Hamilton said. “But the way that Jamey handled that situation, the way that he dug in to study the game of football, you could see that he was a guy that was going to take the game and try to go a step further with it.
“It was tough. Jamey was an outstanding quarterback. We had two good quarterbacks. It was tough to see him not play as much.”
Standing on the sidelines with the coaches while Wells was putting up big numbers was tough on Chadwell, but it gave him a chance to view the game from a different perspective. Who knows? Had he been playing, he might not have turned into the coach he is today.
“Because I coached the quarterbacks, he and I were very close,” Hamilton said. “He understood what we were doing, our checks and balances — what defenses did and what your reaction would be. It seemed like Jamie would be one step ahead.”
When Chadwell’s playing career was over, Hamilton wanted to keep him around.
“I told our staff I want to bring Jamie on,” said Hamilton, now an assistant at Kentucky State. “I want him to work in the spring and then I’d like for him to be a coach for us. Thankfully he did that. And he was with us for the last four years there at ETSU.”
When ETSU dropped football, Chadwell wound up as an assistant at Charleston Southern. He’s been head coach, in order, at North Greenville, Delta State and Charleston Southern before joining Joe Moglia’s staff at Coastal Carolina.
Chadwell served as interim head coach in 2017 as Moglia had some health concerns, but was back as offensive coordinator in 2018. He became the school’s official head coach in 2019.
“I’m happy for Jamey,” Taylor said. “First of all because he’s an ETSU grad, but he’s a real good guy too. With him being a head coach at that level and Mark Collins coaching with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there were some guys off of those teams who ended up being fantastic coaches.”
Interestingly, Chadwell and Collins were roommates at ETSU and they often spoke about coaching after they were finished playing.
Hamilton, for one, has turned into a big Coastal Carolina fan as he watches his former QB and staff member excel.
“I’ve watched every single game that I could,” Hamilton said. “I’ll text him and tell him how much I’m pulling for him. It lights a fire in me, to be honest, to see him stand over there on that boundary and remembering all the days that he and I stood side-by-side together on those sidelines.
“Football is important down there and they’ve done it the right way. I think they’ve got that thing in place now to be good for a long, long time.”
Chadwell was given a raise and a contract extension this week. His new deal runs through the 2027 season. He had been the lowest paid FBS-level head coach, according to a graphic published by USA Today.
“I think it’s really cool seeing him do what he’s doing, especially at a place like Coastal Carolina,” Moore said. “Now they’re getting national attention. When you hear him on ESPN and Game Day was there one day, those are big accomplishments. He’s a fellow Buc and I like to see him be successful.”