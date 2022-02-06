FRANKLIN — It took a team on its way to a fifth consecutive state dual wrestling championship to derail Dobyns-Bennett.
The Indians lost to top-ranked Cleveland 41-36 in Saturday’s TSSAA Class AA semifinals at the Williamson County Expo Center.
D-B’s day was filled by three matches, including a 39-38 quarterfinal win over Maryville. The Tribe fell 34-30 to Summit in the consolation bracket, finishing its season 20-4.
D-B drew five forfeits to close its match with Cleveland. The Indians’ lone on-mat winner against the Blue Raiders was Garrett Crowder, who pinned Ethan Burns in 2:42 in the 220-pound match.
Cleveland went on to defeat Bradley Central 34-28 for the title, capping a 21-0 season.
IN THE QUARTERFINALS
Wins in the final two individual matchups nudged the Indians past Maryville in the quarterfinal round.
Jimmy Taylor defeated Jarod Walker in 46 seconds in the 170-pound match before Nikolas Burke worked 3:44 to stop Cannon Johnson at 182, completing a Tribe comeback.
D-B wrestlers lost four of the first five matches before getting in gear. Crowder (220) was the Tribe’s only winner in the early going, taking a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker over Hayden McDonald.
All other D-B wins came by pinfall. Gavin Armstrong defeated Coen Lovin in 3:20 in the 120 class, Cannon Mullins bested Ben Helton in 5:31 at 138, and Max Norman got to Jacob Morris in 2:40 at 145.
IN THE CONSOLATION MATCH
Summit’s Luke Justice won a 9-1 majority decision to break a 30-30 tie and keep D-B out of the third-place match.
The Indians got off to a fast start, sandwiching a 10-4 decision in favor of Crowder, competing at 285, with successful outcomes from Aidan Rhoton at 220 and Bryce Pulitzer at 106. Crowder topped Ryan Smith, Rhoton pinned Austin Sherman in 1:07 and Pulitzer got his work done in less than a minute, beating Aiden Comwall in 59 seconds.
Additional D-B pinfalls were produced by Norman (152) and Robby Irvin (170). Norman beat Finley Jameson in 2:48 before Irvin finished off Noah Felts 1:51 into their matchup.
Jake Dempsey decisioned Summit’s Justin Arrieta 5-4 in the 145 division.