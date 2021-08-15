KINGSPORT —
“In the years past, some of the kids like Jet Harris and Jackson Martin have developed and put on weight. With Levi, he’s gone the other way,” Christian said. “He’s gone from about 245 to 220 and he certainly can run a whole lot better. He’s one of the fastest guys on our team.
“It’s allowed him to play that position and maybe it’s a position he can play in college.”
Evans played defensive end last season when he ranked fourth on the team in tackles and had five pass breakups. This year, he will be looked at as a team leader after the Indians graduated 30-plus players.
Evans, Hayden Sherer and Jonavan Gillespie are the only players to start for D-B last season.
“I have a huge role to fill since I’m one of the only returning starters,” Evans said. “I’m going to teach everything I know to the guys coming up who don’t have much experience. I’m going to make sure they know what they’re doing because I’ve been in their situation before.”
Evans was one of those who bulked up prior to his junior season. He made a big impact in helping the Indians repeat as Big East Conference champions and win 10 games in back-to-back seasons.
Evans said he liked his time at end but is glad to be back at middle linebacker.
“Last year, they told me to gain some weight because I would be playing defensive end since we had two senior linebackers,” he said. “That was my first year playing end and I really liked it. In the offseason, coach told me to slim down, that he needed me to play some middle linebacker and I like it way better.”
New this year is his role at tight end. Evans said he relishes the extra time on the field with the offense and doing whatever he’s asked to make the team better.
“Coach told me before the season that he needed me to play some offense,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Whatever I can do for the team.’ They’ve been teaching me all the blocks and pass plays, so I feel like I’m fitting in there nicely.”
Despite D-B being one of the winningest programs in the country, Evans has heard the talk about how this could be a down year with so many new faces on the team. Such talk has only motivated him and his teammates.
“We have a chip on our shoulders. All you hear around town is how we lost all our seniors,” Evans said. “No one has been at our practices and has seen how we’ve been working hard. I know we’re going to be good this season.”