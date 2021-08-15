KINGSPORT — While many football players look to bulk up, Dobyns-Bennett senior Levi Evans decided to trim down for the season.
Evans dropped 25 pounds to play linebacker and tight end. According to Indians coach Joey Christian, Evans is showing a significant increase in speed as a result.
“In the years past, some of the kids like Jet Harris and Jackson Martin have developed and put on weight. With Levi, he’s gone the other way,” Christian said. “He’s gone from about 245 to 220 and he certainly can run a whole lot better. He’s one of the fastest guys on our team. It’s allowed him to play that position and maybe it’s a position he can play in college.”
Evans played defensive end last season where he ranked fourth on the team in tackles and had five pass breakups. This year, he will be looked at as a team leader after the Indians graduated 30-plus players. He is one of only three players who started games last season along with Hayden Sherer and Jonavan Gillespie.
“I have a huge role to fill since I’m one of the only returning starters,” Evans said. “I’m going to teach everything I know to the guys coming up who don’t have much experience. I’m going to make sure they know what they’re doing because I’ve been in their situation before.”
As for his weight, Evans was one of those who bulked up prior to his junior season. He certainly made a big impact as the Indians repeated as Big East Conference champions and won 10 games for back-to-back seasons.
While Evans liked his time at end, he’s glad to be back at middle linebacker.
“Last year, they told me to gain some weight because I would be playing defensive end since we had two senior linebackers,” Evans said. “That was my first year playing end and I really liked it. In the offseason, coach told me to slim down that he needed me to play some middle linebacker and I like it way better.”
New this year, he’s also getting in the lineup at tight end. Evans relishes the extra time on the field, doing whatever is asked of him to make the team better.
“Coach told me before the season that he needed me to play some offense,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Whatever I can do for the team.’ They’ve been teaching me all the blocks and pass plays, so I feel like I’m fitting in there nicely.”
Despite a tradition of one of the winningest programs in the country, Evans has heard the talk of how this could be a down year for the Indians with so many new faces. It has given he and his teammates motivation with something to prove to the doubters.
“We have a chip on our shoulders. All you hear around town is how we lost all our seniors,” Evans said. “No one has been at our practices and has seen how we’ve been working hard. I know we’re going to be good this season.”