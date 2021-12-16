Levi Evans made the most of opportunities throughout his high school football career.
The Dobyns-Bennett standout did it again last Thursday at the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association East-West All-Star Classic.
Evans was named the game's defensive MVP after making 10 tackles, including two for loss, in the East’s 31-3 win over the West. For Evans, it was a chance to test his abilities against players committed to Power 5 conference programs.
It has brought more attention to Evans, who has visits scheduled for Western Carolina, South Dakota State and Eastern Illinois. The host school Austin Peay and Ohio have also shown interest.
“It was a great experience. I played with the best talent I’d ever played with and against,” Evans said. “Those were the best players in Tennessee. It opened my eyes to what college football would be like. I’m thankful I got the opportunity.”
The game capped off a stellar high school career for Evans, who played on the Tribe's back-to-back conference championship teams as a sophomore and junior. His senior season, he dropped 25 pounds to increase his speed as he moved from defensive end to linebacker on defense and to tight end on offense.
The work paid off as he made 92 tackles, had three sacks and broke up four passes. At tight end, he caught six touchdowns. For his efforts, he was selected to the Kingsport Times News / Johnson City Press Elite 11 team.
“It was really great, but also nerve-racking as I was the only returning starter on defense,” Evans said. “I knew I had to lead the team and show the young guys what Dobyns-Bennett football was all about. We had people doubting us before the season that we could have a winning record, but that really motivated us. I tried my hardest every game because you never know when it will be your last.”
Evans added he loved playing for D-B with all the tradition of the Indians’ program.
“There’s no better experience playing in that stadium,” he said. “The friendships you make with the other players and the coaches are great. It’s the traditions and the relationships.”
COACH’S TAKE
D-B head coach Joey Christian served as an assistant for the East-West All-Star Game. He has seen firsthand the commitment that Evans has shown to the game and as a representative of the Indians.
“He loves football and he loves Dobyns-Bennett,” Christian said. “He played defensive end, then lost 25 pounds to play linebacker. The year before, we asked him to put on 25 pounds to go from linebacker to defensive end.
“Not a lot of kids will do that. He committed himself to the game and to our program. You like to see kids like that have success.”
His value to the Indians was apparent, especially in a game that he missed and the Indians lost to Jefferson County. While it was certainly a step up in competition for Evans to line up and alongside players committed to SEC, ACC and Big 10 schools, Christian wasn’t surprised to see him play well.
“You’re talking about some good ball players. As a coach, it has been what Levi has done all along,” Christian said. “He’s an MVP player and that didn’t’ surprise me at all.”