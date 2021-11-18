JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State star runner Lindsey Stallworth is having quite the spectacular ending to her career and will get one more chance to add to her legacy in blue and gold.
She will toe the starting line Saturday at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, for the second time in the last eight months. The women’s 6K will go off at 10:20 a.m., followed by the men’s 10K at 11:10.
The races will be televised on ESPNU and can be streamed on the ESPN app.
“Even though it was just eight months ago, it feels like a year ago,” Stallworth said. “It feels so long ago and it was definitely a grind last spring to have cross country nationals and then going straight into the outdoor season immediately after.”
Qualifying didn’t come easy for Stallworth.
She finished eighth at the South Regional meet in Huntsville, Alabama, and posted a school record time of 19:59.8 for the 6K course.
“She really did run her best race at the regional of the season,” ETSU director of track & field and cross country George Watts said. “She was a little more aggressive than what she has been throughout the season, and we talked about that because we felt that it was going to be a strong field of individuals.”
Stallworth needed to be one of the top four runners from a non-advancing team to qualify for the big dance for a second consecutive time. Initially, she missed it by 10 seconds as Auburn’s Joyce Kimeli was the fourth individual, clocking 19:49.5.
Alabama — which was a top 15 team all season — finished third and missed automatically qualifying despite having runners place first, sixth and seventh.
Stallworth got better news Saturday, however, as the NCAA announced the official field. She earned her spot after Alabama received an at-large bid.
Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat was initially the top individual — winning the race with a time of 19:34.7 — but with her team getting a slot into the championship, Stallworth moved up to the fourth individual.
“I was definitely on the edge of my seat, but we had a pretty good feeling that Alabama was going to get the bid to go,” Stallworth said. “Running the race, I knew that every spot counted no matter how far up I ended up being.
“Learning that I had earned a spot to go the next day was really exciting. It was hard having to wait for that news and it ended up being really great to find out.”
Stallworth placed 38th in the March meet that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and she became the first-ever ETSU female cross country runner to earn All-American honors.
The redshirt senior continues to make history as she will be the first female runner to compete in two national cross country meets. Catherine Berry Layne is the only other female runner to compete on the big stage in cross country, qualifying in 1999.
“This whole team has moved the program forward because that was the highest finish at the region we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Watts said. “Lindsey is a big reason for that. She gets the national spotlight with her being at the NCAA championships and it really amounts to the career she’s had.
“The big thing is her dedication to running and doing all the little things right. She is quite possibly the most dedicated distance runner I’ve ever been around in college, male or female.”
Stallworth’s qualifying for the biggest meet of the season should come as no surprise for anyone who has kept up with the Buccaneers this season.
She posted a personal-best 5K time at the Louisville Classic, covering the rolling E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park course in 16:59.8, placing 14th in the gold race. Her mark ranks second-best all-time in school history.
“Running a sub-17 5K for cross country was a goal I’d had for a while,” she said. “I was really excited to finally reach that goal. Breaking 20 for the 6K wasn’t as much of a highlighted goal as breaking 17 was, but it just kind of happened.”
Speaking of the conference, Stallworth has stepped up when it matters. She is the first female ETSU runner to earn all-conference honors four times in cross country and was the first female individual winner since 1997 back in the spring.
Stallworth was third this season on a tough course at VMI, making it three times she finished as a first-team honoree.
“That was definitely a course where I had to strategize around where certain hills and turns were on the course,” she said. “It was challenging, but that was a good thing to have on a conference course.”
At last season’s national meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the wind and course were brutal. Stallworth, however, thrived as she picked off runners left and right in the final kilometer on her way to the finish.
This time around, it will be different, but Stallworth has some familiarity with the course in Florida. She has run the Appalachee Regional Park course before, but not since the regional meet in 2018.
“I have a very strong visual of what I ran there previously,” she said. “I think that’s a very nice advantage to have because I can already have an idea or a plan of how to tackle it. It has the potential to be fast, which I’m excited about.”
If she were to finish in the top 40 again on Saturday, she would enter some rarified air in ETSU running history. Only Heidi Dahl has been a two-time All-American in either cross country or track, having done so in the 2009 indoor and outdoor track seasons.
The last ETSU male runner to turn in multiple cross country All-American performances was Seamus Power, who earned honors in 1991, 1993 and 1994.