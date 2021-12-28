JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State's Southern Conference men's basketball home opener against Western Carolina, scheduled for Saturday at Freedom Hall, has been postponed because of positive coronavirus tests and quarantine requirements inside the Catamounts’ program.
The conference will attempt to reschedule the game as well as Western's game with UNC Greensboro slated for Wednesday.
ETSU coach Desmond Oliver is been in this situation before. He was a Tennessee assistant in March 2020 when the Vols' Southeastern Conference tournament game with Alabama was wiped out about an hour before tipoff. The rest of the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament were ultimately canceled.
The latter cancellation denied ETSU's Southern Conference championship team, which went 30-4 that season, a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.
Oliver's Bucs (8-5) are preparing for Thursday’s SoCon opener at Chattanooga (7 p.m., ESPNU).
"We’ve been at it the last two years with COVID,” Oliver said. "It’s unpredictable and there are guidelines out of our hands. When there are quarantines involved, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. Fortunately, our guys have been vaccinated and this new variant hasn’t had an effect on us yet.”
The Bucs' SoCon home opener is now scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 against VMI.
BUCS AT THE BREAK
ETSU is coming off an 86-84 win at Georgia on Dec. 22 that followed back-to-back disappointing losses to North Carolina A&T and UNC Asheville.
"I take it one day at a time,” Oliver said. "I inherited a team which won 13 games last year. I’d be foolish to think I’d walk in here and win 30 games. I didn’t know what I had and I’m a first-year head coach.
"It’s for me to improve and get better every day. I love my guys and it’s my job to get them to work hard, to coach them up, teach them, mentor and counsel. I’ve been doing all that since April. We struck magic in Naples for three straight days and shown toughness.”
Oliver was referring to the Naples Invitational in November when the Bucs beat Murray State, Missouri State and Kent State on consecutive nights to win the Florida tournament.
Since then, the Bucs have had their ups and downs, especially at the post position where Silas Adheke left the team to concentrate on his business and Charlie Weber suffered a high ankle sprain before the Georgia game.
"We’ve had adversity. This team has changed several times,” Oliver said. "We lost Si. He started for us and was a big part of the Naples (championship). Then we lost Charlie.
"If you ask me how we’re doing based on the adversity, we’re killing it, in my opinion. As a competitor, I want to win every game so every time we lose, I’m disappointed.”