JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State-Chattanooga basketball game, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, has been moved to Feb. 6.
That game, which will start at 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall, was one of several schedule changes announced by the Southern Conference on Wednesday.
ETSU will make the return trip to Chattanooga on Feb. 15. Also, the ETSU-Wofford game in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was moved from Feb. 15 to this Monday at 7 p.m.
The Bucs’ next game is Saturday, when they play host to The Citadel at 4 p.m.
ETSU WOMEN POSTPONED
The ETSU women’s team’s series with Western Carolina, scheduled for Friday and Sunday, has been postponed because of a positive coronavirus test in the ETSU program. The games will be made up at a later date.
SOCON CHANGES
These changes were announced by the SoCon on Wednesday:
Postponed
Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Furman at Samford, 8 p.m.
Rescheduled
Saturday, Jan. 30 – Furman at Western Carolina, 1 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 6; originally rescheduled to Feb. 15)
Monday, Feb. 1 – ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 9; originally rescheduled to Feb. 15)
Saturday, Feb. 6 – Samford at Mercer, 2 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 27)
Saturday, Feb. 6 – Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 27)
Monday, Feb. 8 – UNCG at Furman, 5 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 25)
Monday, Feb. 15 – ETSU at Chattanooga, 7 p.m. (originally scheduled for Feb. 6)